Easter 2018 Restaurant &Take Out Deals: Ruth Chris, Carvel & More

Easter is just a few days away and no matter what your plans there are some great deals to take advantage of from restaurants and bakeries everywhere.

From 3-course meals to specialty cakes and take out, we have a list of where and when to find the best deals for you and your family; Many locations are running their specials for an extended period, from Good Friday through Easter Sunday (March 30-April 1)

Below is a list of the best offers and we’ve included links to each places site, reservation info where applicable and restaurant hours.

Happy Easter!

Baskin Robbins

Now through Easter, you can order or pick up one of their many Easter cakes. Cakes include their Bunny Roll cake, Bunny Stripe cake, Ganache Egg cake, Chick Cake, Flower Garden cake, Fluffy Bunny Cake and Chick Individual Treat Cake. Cake flavors can be customized and they have allergen info for all their offerings.

*Select cakes are available to order online.

Boston Market From Good Friday through Easter Sunday you can get several dine-in and take out deals.

Those dining in can enjoy their Easter menu, which includes a honey-glazed ham meal for $11.99. The meal comes with a choice of 2 sides, cornbread and a slice of apple pie.

Carryout and catering options include a spiral ham dinner for 12 for $109.99, The dinner includes a spiral or whole boneless ham, 2 mashed potatoes, 2 sweet potato casseroles, cornbread for 12, 2 apple pies and 1 cinnamon apple.

Other carry out and catering deals include a ham and turkey combo for 12 ($109.99), a boneless ham meal for 4-6 ( $69.99), and several other combos and ala carte options.

You can order online here or call:866-977-9090.

Carvel has a several Easter Cakes available in-stores or to order and pick-up now through Easter Sunday. Choices include Bunny Robert and Bunny Robbins cake, the Easter Basket cake, the Easter Egg cake, the Easter Bunny cake, and the Chocolate Bunny cake. Some allow you to choose the ice cream filling of your choice.

Order online using this link.

McCormick & Schmick’s will have an Easter brunch and buffet. Menu choices and restaurant hours vary by location, so contact your local restaurant for details.

You can go online using this link to make a reservation or call.

Ruth Chris Steakhouse The restaurant will open early Easter Sunday and serve a special Surf N’ Turf menu, featuring a Filet & Twins Tail (2 lobster tails and either a 6 or 8-ounce filet) for $9-95-$56.95 or a Ribeye & Twin Tails (12 or 16-ounce ribeye with 2 lobster tails) for $59.65-$68.95.

Other menu options include strip steak, lamb chops, Chilean sea bass and more.

You can make a reservation online via this link.

