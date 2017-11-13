Dr. Who Tenth Series Complete DVD Boxset Available Now!

Dr. Who fans get ready to shop because the complete box tenth series is available for purchase starting today, Tuesday, November 14 on Amazon, Best Buy, and other major retailers; just in time for the holidays.

Available on DVD and Blu-ray courtesy of BBC Home Entertainment, Doctor Who: The Complete Tenth Series set is filled with over 6 hours of bonus footage and extras, including the 2016 The Return of Doctor Mysterio Christmas special.

Prices for the set vary by retailer, making this one of the few times where you buy from matters; pricing is as follows:

If you really want to save Target is the way to go, as they’re selling the DVD for $57.99 (click here to buy).

Amazon is your next best bet, as you can get the DVD for $62 and the Blu-ray for $65.99 (click here for more details or to order).

Best Buy, meanwhile, has the DVD for slightly higher, at $68.99 and the Blu-ray at $65.99; (click here to buy it.)

And Barnes and Noble also has the set, with the DVD selling for $66.42 (click here to buy).

The tenth series of the show is a monumental one, as it marks the final journey of Peter Capaldi as the Twelfth Doctor, introduces Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts, and marks the return of Matt Lucas as Nardole.

The one drawback to this set is that this year’s Christmas special Twice Upon A Time, will not be included; according to sources, it will be sold separately and released sometime in February of 2018.

Are you planning to buy Doctor Who: The Complete Tenth Series?

