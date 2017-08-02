Doc Martin Season 8 To Air In U.S. Late 2017 Or Early 2018

Doc Martin was renewed for two more seasons meaning Season 8 will debut late this year or in early 2018 for U.S. viewers.

According to Acorn TV, which carries the series, a specific date has yet to be determined. The U.S. release date has to be coordinated with the release in Britain.

Season 7 saw Doc Martin and Louisa trying out couples therapy to ease their marriage woes. In Season 8, they’ll still try to work on their marriage.

Martin Clunes says in a press release for iTV, “The Doc is as obstinate as ever, but he is trying his best to be a better husband and father.”

All of the usual Portwenn characters return for Season 8 picking back up where the last season left off.

Bert still gives the whiskey making a go and Aunt Ruth is questioning the viability of Al’s inn.

Questions remain as to whether there will be wedding bells for PC Penhale while Morwenna finds romance with Al.

Aunt Ruth and Morwenna both receive surprise visits and news from some unexpected guests while Mrs. Tishell is encouraged by husband Clive to become a partner in his exercise regimen.

Since Doc Martin was renewed for two more seasons, this makes Season 8 the next-to-last season. Season 9 will begin filming and air in Britain in 2019, then broadcast around the rest of the world in 2020.

Doc Martin airs in Britain first, then comes stateside and can be viewed on AcornTV, then AmazonPrime and Netflix. Stay tuned to News For Shoppers for updates on a release date for streaming Doc Martin Season 8 in the U.S. and for DVD release dates for Season 8.