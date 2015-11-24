Doc Martin Season 7 Airs In The U.S. January 1, Plus DVD Release Info

Season 7 of Doc Martin has finished airing in the UK to rave reviews and will begin airing January 1, 2016 in the U.S.

Fans of the curmudgeonly physician will be able to view Doc Martin on public television stations in over 85 markets.

The show last aired during season 6 in 2013, so Clunatics have been kept waiting a while to find out whether the Doc and Louisa can keep it together as well as the happenings of the rest of the Portwenn crew.

Star actor Martin Clunes says season 7 is “the best yet.”

The show’s seventh season kept audiences reeled in and reached 5.9 million viewers weekly in Britain.

In addition to PBS, Doc Martin will air on Acorn.TV.

The Doc Martin Season 7 DVD will be released on December 8, 2015. It will be available through Acorn and typically other outlets such as Amazon offer the DVD or streaming options. Episodes also air later on Netflix and Hulu.

December 3 Update: Barnes and Noble is currently accepting pre-orders for the Doc Martin Series 7 DVD at http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/dvd-doc-martin-series-7/29147863. British TV shows are on sale at Barnes and Noble for 50% off during Cyber Week 2015, reducing the Doc Martin Series 7 DVD to a sale price of $19.99.

Also as of December 3rd, Amazon has the DVD and Blu-ray DVD listed for pre-order at a price of $26.97 through Prime.

A fundraising special featuring Doc Martin – Seven Grumpy Seasons will begin on American Public Television this week and provides a behind-the-scenes look at the show. A Doc Martin Series 7 Filler Package has also been produced by Acorn and American Public Television.

Fans of Doc Martin can stay tuned to the show’s Tumblr page at http://docmartinapt.tumblr.com/about or follow American Public Television on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AmericanPublicTelevision?ref=hl) or Twitter (https://twitter.com/ampublictv) to keep abreast of the latest Doc Martin news.

To find a local PBS station airing Season 7 of Doc Martin, beginning January 1, 2016 in the U.S., visit http://docmartinapt.tumblr.com/wheretowatch.