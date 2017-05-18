Dark Crystal Prequel Heading For Netflix

Netflix continues its drive for original content, tapping a cherished Jim Henson relic of the 80’s. Under production of the Jim Henson company, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will be available on the streaming service some time next year, with filming to begin this fall.

A specific release date has yet to be announced. Netflix today, released a teaser trailer which showcases sketches of the original creatures, dubbed over by Jim Henson himself. A link to the trailer can be found here.

Comprising of 10 episodes, the show will follow three gelflings; small, elf-like creatures who were driven to near extinction before the events of the cult classic film. Their journey takes them across the land of Thra, sharing the secret of the ruthless Skeksis, inspiring others to resist the might of the tyrannical creatures. The Dark Crystal, released in 1982, initially had limited appeal due to its dark visuals, and was also overshadowed by its immediate competitor of that month and year, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial. Regardless, it turned a modest profit, and has a legion of fans across the globe to this day.

Louis Leterrier, director of 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and 2013’s Now You See Me, is slated to helm the project. Brian Froud, conceptual designer for the original film, will resume his post alongside the Jim Henson Company to design and create the practical visual effects.

What are your thoughts on this? Were you, or are you still, a fan of The Dark Crystal? As always, let us know in the comments below.