Project Fi Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Sale: $100 Credit + Free Home Mini

Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones are now on sale through the Google Store and Project Fi.

If purchased between the start of Cyber Monday to Thursday, midnight (Pacific time), Nov 30, the phones come with a $100 credit to either the Google Store or Project Fi and a promotional code for a free Google Home Mini.

The Google Store is obvious, but you might be wondering what Project Fi is.

Project Fi is Google’s own cell phone service. They use three carriers, Sprint, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular. These phones, with a SIM card from Project Fi, have the ability to use any of these carriers or a local wi-fi and switch to the strongest signal mid-call without interruption.

The service is really pretty cheap, $20/month for unlimited calls and texts. Data comes in 1GB buckets at $10 each. Extra lines are $15/each.

So let’s say you have Project Fi service with one line and use about 1GB of data a month, the $100 credit is going to last about three months. There are some terms of course.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are expensive phones, basically $650 to $850 respectfully. That’s with 64GB of storage. Add another hundred bucks if you want 128GB.

But, if you want to do a bit of justification… with a $100 credit plus a Google Home Mini, which normally retails at about $50, you could say you are getting $150 credit, making the overall price comparable to an almost reasonable $500 for the Pixel 2, or still somewhat high $700 for the XL version. If you wanted to justify it, just saying…

And if you happened to have just purchased a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL from the Google Store or Project Fi within the last few days and missed the deal?

Well, there’s still hope. I bought my Pixel 2 on Black Friday. I was in a hurry to replace my recently bricked Nexus 5X and was convinced Google just wasn’t going to offer any deals on the Pixels. So I bit the bullet and hit that buy button.

When they began offering the Cyber Monday deal, I contacted their customer service chat. They honored the Cyber Monday deal for my Black Friday purchase. Your results may vary, but there’s a chance. ‘course, I had to wait about 20 minutes for an available chat (“140 users ahead of you”), but it was worth it.

Your turn now – will you be taking advantage of this deal to get a Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL?

