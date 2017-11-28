Cyber Tuesday/Cyber Week 2017: Deals Extended One More Day

A lot of retailers have extended their Cyber Monday 2017 deals for one more day, into Cyber Tuesday. Here are some of today’s best Cyber Tuesday/Cyber Week deals:
Amazon:
-up to 30% off Sony 4K HDR TVs
-cat trees for $35
-40% off Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple devices ($179, normally $299)
-59% off Dremel 4000-6/50 120-Volt Rotary Tool w/ 50 accessories ($110, normally $269.58)
Bare Minerals: Deluxe pair of original foundation and Mineral Veil for $58, in boutiques and online w/ code TREAT.
Best Buy: $140 off Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar System with 6.5″ Wireless Subwoofer ($139.99, normally $279.99)
Coleman: 35% off sitewide at coleman.com with code CYBER. Free shipping on $49+.
Dick’s Sporting Goods: 25% off fan gear w/ coupon code CYBER 25, good Tuesday only. Free shipping on all orders.
DSW: 25% off most of the site (some brands are excluded) with code HOLIDAY2017. Free shipping on $35+.
Forever 21: 21% off entire site with promo code CYBER21 and free shipping on all orders
JC Penney: Extra 35% off $100 or more or 25% off $100 or less, in stores and online with code SHOPNOW8. Free shipping on $49+.
Old Navy: 50% off everything, online only. Free shipping on $50+.
Otterbox: 25% off and free shipping
Petco: Up to 60% off sitewide & free shipping on all orders.
Rack Room Shoes: 20% off entire purchases & buy one, get one free in-stores and online w/ promo code CYBERDEAL. Free shipping on all orders.
Urban Decay Cosmetics: 20% off vaults, Moondust palettes are half off at $24.50, pro brushes are also half off.