Crayola National Crayon Day: #Who’s Leaving?

Color us scared! This Friday, March 31 is Crayola’s National Crayon Day, and to celebrate Crayola is retiring (yup, you read that right!) one of it’s beloved, iconic colors from the 24-count box.

#WhosLeaving has been trending on Twitter and every other social media outlet, and it seems everyone has an opinion on what color should go.

People are even sharing pics of their favorite colors using #ShareYourFave on Instagram, Facebook, and other sites.

The colors up for elimination (sorry, my reality TV is showing) are: red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.

Personally, if I had a vote, I’d be okay with never seeing carnation pink again; Or yellow-green for that matter.. but if they even try to mess with cerulean, I may have to boycott. lol

To see what color is leaving, you can watch live on Crayola’s Facebook page; they will stream live on Friday at 8:45 .M. EST, to make the announcement.

You can also sign up to be alerted through email.

What color do you think will be retired?

