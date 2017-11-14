Cracker Barrel Restaurants Open Thanksgiving Day 2017, Or Order To-Go

All of Cracker Barrel’s 647 locations will be open for Thanksgiving Day 2017 beginning at 11 am and serving meals.

A number of Thanksgiving meal to-go options are available for pre-order again this year that guests can serve at home. Freshly baked dessert pies will also be for sale in Cracker Barrel stores.

Diners in Cracker Barrel restaurants can expect to enjoy a Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing meal on Thanksgiving Day 2017 that includes sugar cured ham, gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, a country side choice, a refillable beverage, corn muffins or buttermilk biscuits, and pumpkin pie for dessert. The price is $12.99 per adult, $7.99 per child.

Dessert pies will be available in Cracker Barrel retail stores throughout the holidays until December 24. Varieties include All-American Apple Pie, Pecan, Chocolate Pecan, and Apple Pecan Streusel. Beginning November 20, pumpkin pies will be available through Thanksgiving Day.

Two size options for Thanksgiving to-go meals include one that feeds a family of 6 and another for a family of 10.

The smaller version that feeds up to six is a Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Family Meal that comes hot and is designed to be ready to serve upon pickup. The meal includes sugar cured ham, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, a choice of corn muffins, biscuits, or a loaf of sourdough bread, and a choice of three quart-sized country sides. It costs $67.99 and is available for scheduled pickup between November 18 through November 26. Orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance.

The larger version that feeds up to ten is a Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal that can be picked up a few days beforehand and kept refrigerated until ready to serve. The meal can be heated up in two hours or less. It includes roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy, a choice of three country sides, cornbread dressing, sweet yeast rolls, and a pecan pie as well as a pumpkin pie. This meal costs $99.99 and is available for pickup from November 21 through November 23. Orders need to be placed 24 hours in advance.

Orders for both types of Thanksgiving to-go meals can be placed online at crackerbarrel.com or though Cracker Barrel’s mobile app.

According to Cracker Barrel Vice President of Culinary and Menu Strategy Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer, Thanksgiving is the restaurant’s busiest day of the year.

