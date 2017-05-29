CPSC Warning: Keep Fidget Spinners Away From Young Children

Fidget spinners have recently become a popular fad. But do they pose health risks? The Consumer Product Safety Commission is now warning parents to keep these small toys away from young children.

The warning comes after two incidents were reported of children choking on or swallowing parts of fidget spinners in Texas and Oregon.

In a statement to ABC News, the CPSC said that they are investigating these incidents. In addition, they are advising parents to keep fidget spinners away from young children and to warn older children not to put them in their mouths.

This month, a 10-year old girl reportedly required surgery after swallowing part of a fidget spinner. In an unrelated case, a 5-year old boy in Oregon was rushed to the hospital after choking on a piece of the toy, according to his mother.

Fidget spinners, which were invented in the 1990s, have become very popular over the past few months. They were designed to help relieve symptoms such as ADHD and stress, but their effects are widely disputed.