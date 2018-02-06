Chili’s Dumps Plenti Rewards Program Due To Customer Feedback

Chili’s is dumping its current rewards program.

In an email to My Chili’s Rewards members last week, Chili’s said “We heard you. It’s time for a change.”

The email went on to explain that “We frequently evaluate My Chili’s Rewards based on customer feedback, and have decided that Chili’s will no longer be a participating Plenti partner after May 3, 2018.”

Chili’s switched from an in-house rewards program to the Plenti rewards program at the end of 2016. During the transition members lost their rewards points much earlier than promised.

According to the email, this time members will be able to:

• continue to earn Plenti points on eligible purchases at participating Chili’s restaurants through March 15, 2018.

• redeem Plenti points on eligible purchases at participating Chili’s restaurants through May 3, 2018. As before, members will need to be enrolled in Plenti and have at least 200 points to use points for savings on eligible purchases.

• continue to use previously earned Plenti points at participating Exxons, Mobils, Rite Aids, Bi-Los, Winn-Dixies, and Harveys.

A Chili’s Grill & Bar spokesperson told News For Shoppers “We take a Guest-centric approach to everything we do. We frequently evaluate My Chili’s Rewards based on Guest feedback to ensure we’re providing benefits that are most important to our Guests so we decided to no longer participate in the Plenti program after May 3, 2018. Everything else our members enjoy about My Chili’s Rewards will remain the same.”

When asked what the next Chili’s rewards program will look like, she said there has been no announcement on that yet, but to “stay tuned for more details”.

I, for one, am looking forward to the change. I used Chili’s previous rewards program regularly, but after the switch to Plenti, I rarely had enough points to earn rewards.

What do you think of Chili’s decision to discontinue the Chili’s/Plenti rewards program?

