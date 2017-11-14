Cards Against Humanity Saves America For Xmas 2017

Cards Against Humanity is pulling another Christmas stunt for 2017 and this time it’s to save America.

For $15, fans will receive six “American saving” surprises by mail.

The six surprises will arrive in December and can only be sent to addresses in the U.S. APO and FPO addresses are not eligible.

Cards Against Humanity claimed they weren’t going to do another Christmas promotion, but in their words, they lied.

Part of their aim with this one is to save America from “injustice, lies, racism, the whole enchilada”.

The offer is limited and at press time, there were still more than 95,000 slots remaining.

Previous years’ surprises included an Irish castle, raising money for charity, and a private island.

Full details on Cards Against Humanity’s Saving America 2017 Christmas surprises can be found at cardsagainsthumanitysavesamerica.com.

