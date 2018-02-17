“Blanka” Confirmed As Next DLC Character For Street Fighter V – February 20

The next Street Fighter 5 DLC character was announced by Capcom and it is fan favorite Blanka. The character will be available for $6 or through Season 3 Character Pass on February 20. A special Blanka trailer was also released to show the character in action (can be seen below).

On the official Capcom website details about Blanka’s story mode were issued. It was written:

“In SFV: AE, Blanka is living peacefully with his mother, and has adapted well to being introduced back into society. One day, a suspicious salesman approaches him and offers a way to make Blanka famous by mass producing a doll made in Blanka’s likeness. Will it work? Find out in his character story mode.”

Street Fighter fans are happy at the announcement, especially since the character preserves what he was liked for: biting, clawing, head butting and electrocution. The Coward Crouch ability becomes the V-Skill and is now usable to avoid attacks. Combos possible after Coward Crouch include pressing the punch button for Wild Lift and the kick button for Raid Jump. Wild Lift moves the character forward, leading to launching the opponent if caught. Raid Jump moves Blanka in the air, allowing the use of mid-air attacks.

Blanka’s announced V-Triggers are:

• Jungle Dynamo – V-Trigger I – roll attack with follow up by extra attacks.

• Lightning Beast – V-Trigger II – unlocks Rolling Cannon special move, usable after Vertical Rolling, Back Step Rolling and Rolling Attack. The move can extend combos.

Blanka DLC character for Street Fighter V is available for 100,000 Fight Money or $6. It is also available for those that bought Season 3 Character Pass for free. Season 3 Character Pass includes future DLC character releases: Sagat, G, Cody, Falke and Sakura (character now available). Buying Blanka as a season pass character or with real money unlocks battle costumes and costume colors as a bonus.

