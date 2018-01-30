“Black Panther” Movie Seen As A Landmark In History Before Feb 16 Launch

Official critics’ reviews for “Black Panther” are not allowed until February 6 by Marvel Studios but the buzz created after the Monday Los Angeles screening is already hinting at one of the best superhero movies ever launched. Celebrities and reporters from the largest publications already say that the movie will be a landmark in movie history.

Deadline reported that “Black Panther” presales on Fandango were stronger than all the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers “Civil War” reached $1.15 billion gross sales around the world and “Black Panther” is set to break that record, given the growing hype and hope associated with the movie.

Responses after the first screening were overwhelmingly favorable. Jen Yamato from the Los Angeles Times tweeted:

“BLACK PANTHER is incredible, kinetic, purposeful. A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people. The 1st MCU movie about something real; Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger had me weeping and he’s the VILLAIN.”

Celebrities were also impressed, including Jill Scott that said the movie is better than “Star Wars”:

“Black Panther surpassed Star Wars. With gratitude, awe, respect and invigoration, sincerely, @MissJillScott”

“Black Panther” stands out as it has a predominantly black cast. No such movie managed to go over $1 billion in revenues till now at the box office. At the same time, the most successful movie directed by a black film maker was “The Fate Of The Furious”. It managed to reach $1.236 billion. “Black Panther” is now expected to reach $2 billion.

Reactions to the movie are numerous. A GoFundMe campaign in particular raised much awareness in the past week. The man behind it, C.L. Johnson from Nashville, TN, started it with the purpose of helping underprivileged black children participate in a private screening of the movie. According to the campaign, the reasoning behind the drive is:

“I would like to provide the opportunity for underprivileged children to get the experience of seeing this movie in theaters. It is important for them to see characters that look like them portrayed in positive, powerful ways on the big screen.”

“Black Panther” will appear in cinemas on February 16 and Jess Joho from Mashable made the claim that:

“Black Panther will change the landscape of superhero movies forever. Expect and demand more from Hollywood. The stories it’s denied us for so long don’t just deserve to be told – they will save blockbusters from total irrelevance and creative bankruptcy.”

The movie appears in the midst of controversy surrounding the lack of creativity in the stories featured in superhero movies. “Black Panther” offers a different approach, one that is expected to gross close to $2 billion for Marvel

Watch the official “Black Panther” movie trailer below:

While you're here - did you know NFS members get 1000's of discounts to stores, restaurants, hotels, rental cars, amusement parks and more? And the cool thing is that you can join for free! Click Here Learn More