Cyber Monday 2017 Deals: Best Of Electronics, Toys, Travel, Food & More

Shoppers can still find deep discounts and free shipping for Cyber Monday 2017 and Cyber Week 2017 as Black Friday weekend comes to an end.

Stores and online retailers are offering discounts on everything from electronics to toys and home improvement to travel. Many retailers are also offering sitewide discounts on all orders.

CVS is giving shoppers savings of 30% off regular retail prices sitewide plus free shipping at CVS.com with coupon code 30FREESHIP. All photo orders are 40% off, online only, with use of coupon code PHOTO40 at CVS.com. Both offers are good through Saturday, December 2, 2017.

Target is letting shoppers save an extra 15% off all purchases at Target.com on Cyber Monday, 2017. No promo code is necessary as the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. Shipping is also free on all orders.

Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us are also giving shoppers 15% off purchases sitewide online on Cyber Monday 2017 (exclusions do apply to certain items such as diapers and various brands). Savings for the rest of the week include 25% off Hasbro games and 60% off all regular-priced Carter’s clothes, shoes, and accessories. Stores will also receive additional inventory of popular toys including Nintendo Switch, SNES Classic, Fingerlings, and Luvabella on Sunday, November 26, according to the company.

A highlight of more hot deals for Cyber Monday 2017 and Cyber Week 2017 organized by category are as follows:

Beauty

Bare Minerals is offering 25% off sitewide and free shipping through Cyber Monday 2017 with use of the promo code CYBER. Visit BareMinerals.com to use the code.

Buxom Cosmetics recently launched its own website and is offering 25% off sitewide and free shipping through Cyber Monday 2017 with the promo code BFCM25. The new site can be found at BuxomCosmetics.com.

Urban Decay is revealing new deals daily and has extended one of its weekend Black Friday deals through Sunday, November 26, midnight PST: 25% off sitewide plus free ground shipping with use of the code LETSCYBER at UrbanDecay.com.

DNA Kits

23andMe DNA kits are on sale through Sunday, November 26, 2017: Ancestry Service for $69 each or Health and Ancestry Service kits for $149 each. The offer is good at 23andMe.com. Kits can also be found on sale online with Prime shipping at Amazon.

AncestryDNA kits are on sale for their lowest yearly price of $59 each at ancestry.com. No promo code is necessary and this reflects savings of 40% on each kit.

MyHeritage DNA kits are half off for a reduced price of $49 at myheritage.com through Cyber Monday, November 27, 2017. No promo code is necessary.

Food

Maui Wowi will be offering 50% off all orders of 12-ounce bags of its coffee, online only, at shop.mauiwowi.com with the promo code CYBER. The deal is only good for Cyber Monday, November 27, 2017.

Home Goods & Home Improvement

BlindsChalet.com has savings of 55% off all of its blinds, shades, and shutters for Cyber Monday 2017. Free upgrades are also available as part of the sale and all orders ship for free. For more details, visit BlindsChalet.com.

Target is selling KitchenAid 4.5qt. Classic Plus stand mixers for $199.99, Anova Precision sous vide cookers for $99, iRobot Roomba 860 robotic vacuums for $349.99, Dyson V8 Absolute cord-free stick vacuums for $449.99, Dyson Pure Cool Link fans for $249.99 and Shark Navigator DLX upright vacuums for $99.99. Deals are good online only through Cyber Week 2017 at Target.com and shipping on all orders is free.

Sporting Goods & Fan Gear

Dick’s Sporting Goods Cyber Monday 2017 sale offers 2-day deals on popular brands and gifts: 25% off select North Face; 25% off Yeti Ramblers; 25% off Nike NFL jerseys; select men’s, women’s or youth NCAA hoodies for $19.98; select Nike & Adidas clothing for 25% off; 50% off NCAA quarter-zip tops; select men’s NCAA polos on sale for $19.98 (60% savings); 25% off Nike licensed fleece for pro and college sports teams. The deals are good through Cyber Monday 2017. Orders also ship for free at dicks.com.

Travel

Amtrak is running its Track Friday Sale again this year through Cyber Monday. Travelers can receive discounts of 25 to 30% off ticket purchases at Amtrak.com—no discount code is necessary. The offer is good for select trains across the country for trips between December of this year and March of next year. Limited blackout dates do apply. More information can be found at Amtrak.com.

Visit Orlando is running a Cyber Monday sale that includes additional savings on already discounted tickets and packages to Orlando-area theme parks, attractions, hotels, and airfare including Disney, Universal Studios, Legoland, SeaWorld and more. Additional details can be found here.

Video Games & Consoles

PlayStation GT Sport VR bundle $100 off at Target for $299.99. Includes headset, camera and Gran Turismo Sport game disc. Offer good online only at Target.com through Cyber Week 2017.

Video games will be up to 60% off at Amazon.com on Cyber Monday 2017. Titles include popular games such as Call of Duty: WWII, Injustice 2, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and Overwatch.

Nintendo Switch accessories will be up to 50% off at Amazon.com on Cyber Monday 2017.

Some retailers won’t be revealing their Cyber Monday savings until later in the day, so check back as this list will be updated when more good deals are announced.

