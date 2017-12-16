Amazon Extends Free Shipping For All, Plus Deadlines For Christmas 2017

Today’s the last day for all customers who don’t have a Prime account to receive free shipping at Amazon and still get their packages in time for Christmas 2017.

Prime customers have more options and can order gifts as late as Christmas Eve with Prime Now or same-day delivery in some locations.

Amazon released the following shipping deadlines in order to get items in time for Christmas 2017:

• Dec. 16: Free shipping on millions of items fulfilled and shipped by Amazon, free for all customers

• Dec. 18: Last day for standard shipping, free for Prime members

• Dec. 22: Last day for two-day shipping, free for Prime members

• Dec. 23: Last day for one-day shipping, free for Prime members

• Dec. 24: Last day for same-day delivery, free for Prime members (order by 9:30 a.m. local time or earlier)

• Dec. 24: Prime Now offers Prime members free two-hour delivery windows (order by 9:00 p.m. local time or earlier)

• Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores and Amazon Books open Christmas Eve (store hours vary by location)

Complete details on Amazon’s holiday shipping deadlines and when to order gifts in time for Christmas 2017, can be found at amazon.com/holidayshipping.

