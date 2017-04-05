Amazon Cash: Can You Really Shop on Amazon Using Cash? Surprisingly.. Yes!

Amazon Cash debuted yesterday, giving shoppers the freedom to shop online- without a bank or credit card.

Yes, this is for real- no gimmicks or hidden loopholes, and as you’ll see, the process is quite simple.

The idea is to allow anyone, with or without a bankcard, the ability to shop on Amazon, minus hidden costs and headaches.

It works like this: using this Amazon link, you can get a barcode through text or print it at home off your PC.

Just take the barcode to any participating retailer, show the cashier your code and give them cash in the amount you want to add; you can add anywhere from $5 to $500 at a time.

Participating retailers include CVS Pharmacy, Speedway, Sheetz, Kum & Go, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare Supermarkets, and VG’s Grocery; More retailers will be signing up in the future.

Funds are available in your Amazon account as soon as you pay and unlike the Amazon Gift Card, there are NO service fees. What you pay is what goes in your account.

What’s even better, you can reuse the barcode anytime you want to add more money, making the process hassle-free.

For those who don’t want to attach their bank card to their Amazon account, don’t have one, or just want to add cash quick, this option makes a lot of sense.

It gives shoppers a viable, fast, and convenient way to shop on Amazon, showing once again why they are number one when it comes to consumer services.

