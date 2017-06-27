By
Chris Andrews
-

Hi all!

Just an update – I’m sorry I have not been as active on NFS this year. Hurricane Matthew flooded our house and it’s just been rather crazy with living in a small RV in our driveway, throwing out our stuff, demolishing walls and floors, fighting with insurance, moving to a rental house, replacing our flood damaged furniture, beds, clothes, pots and pans, fighting with insurance (did I say that already… it’s worth saying twice!), deciding to demolish the whole house, getting permits, picking out a builder, and working with an architect (our current status). It’s been a bit depressing, but I’m starting to get excited about having a new home when we are all done!

I am getting back to a more regular work schedule now. I’m working on some backend stuff here at NFS right now and rewriting parts of the training. I’ll be doing a big push for new writers in July. If you know of someone that might be interested send them my way :)

Again, sorry I have been so distracted lately – I really appreciate you being here and keeping the site rolling during this time!

Chris

