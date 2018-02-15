Four Pet Food Companies Issue Recalls In Fear Of Salmonella Infestation

Recalls were issued by four pet food companies after the FDA issued reports about salmonella contamination leading to pets becoming ill or dying.

Various products were recalled after two children became ill and a cat died. Six animal infestations were confirmed after consuming ZooLogics and Darwin’s Natural pet food. Arrow Reliance (Tukwila, Wash.) manufactures them.

Human illness cases were reported after contact with Raws for Paws Ground Turkey Pet Food. Bully Sticks chews for dogs manufactured by Redbarn Pet Products (Long Beach, Calif.) were recalled after a sample tested positive for salmonella.

The fourth pet company issuing recalls was Smokehouse Pet Products (Sun Valley, Calif.) after salmonella was found in Beefy Munchies treats for dogs.

The FDA highlighted its zero tolerance for harmful bacteria found in food products for pets. The agency declared:

“Raw pet food is more likely than other types of pet food to contain salmonella and listeria monocytogens. Pet owners who choose to feed raw pet food should be aware of the risks associated with these products.”

Recall details:

Redbarn Pet Products – Bully Sticks

Recalls were issued for Bully Stick 3 pack seven-inch packs with UPC stamp 7 85184 25105 8 and exp. Date 112120ABC. Full refunds can be received from the store where the food was bought.

Redbarn also issued a statement saying that although the lot was tested and there are no reports of infestation or negative customer reports, the best decision is to recall the entire lot.

Arrow Reliance – ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs

The recalls made by Arrow Alliance are:

• ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals For Dogs – LOT 41957

• ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals For Dogs – LOT 41567

Both lots were sold through online stores and the recall appeared after a dog did test positive for infestation with salmonella, together with positive results for Darwin’s Natural food eaten.

Public recall notifications were not made but customers were sent an email.

Smokehouse – Beefy Munchies

Befy Munchies 4 ounce packs, lot 449294 and UPC 78565857957 were recalled. Buyers can return unused portions at the store of purchase or can contact the company directly. Smokehouse sent a letter to customer saying that:

“Smokehouse is proud of our consistent quality and safety processes in place. This is our first recall in 26 years of business.”

Raw For Pets – Ground Turkey Pet Food

Recalls were issued for Pet Food Combo Pack cases with the following codes: 9900008, 9900009, 9900014 and 9900015. These lots were sold online, in Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Product production stopped as Raw For Pets investigates the problem. In an official statement, the company declared:

“We believe this was an isolated incident. We have not received any reports of animals being sick.”

While you're here - did you know NFS members get 1000's of discounts to stores, restaurants, hotels, rental cars, amusement parks and more? And the cool thing is that you can join for free! Click Here Learn More