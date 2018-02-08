2018 Valentine’s Day Sales: Macy’s, Target and Walmart

Valentine’s Day is Wednesday, February 14, so there’s still time to stock up on candy or pick up a sparkling diamond for your wife. And thanks to all the huge sales going on, you can get them at a great price and even have them delivered.

Below, you’ll find sales details and delivery options for Macy’s, Target and more, along with links to their sites.

Happy Valentine’s Day!!

Their Valentine’s Day sale features discounts on jewelry, women’s clothing, handbags and more, with guaranteed V-Day delivery if you order by midnight on Thursday, February 8th.

Sale items, running through Valentine’s Day, include:

•Save 15% on chocolate when you spend $50 or more. store-wide and get an extra 20% off (15% for some departments) with promo code HEART.

•Jewelry: 35-60% off + an extra 20% off with promo code SHINE. 70% off sterling silver jewelry; 10K white gold diamond heart pendant: $399 (save $800); Trumiracle stud earrings in14K white, yellow, or rose gold: $199 (save $1,100); cultures freshwater 3-layer pearl necklace: $99 (save $300) and more.

•Beauty (make-up, perfume & more): get free shipping and a free 4-piece mug set with all beauty purchases- while supplies last; get a 7-piece Lancome gift set free when you spend $35 or more on Lancome products;

•Clothing and Accessories: 25-40% off women’s and juniors clothing; 40-50% off men’s clothing; handbags and wallets: $150 and under

Their Valentine’s Day sale features discounts on candy, perfumes, jewelry, electronics, and more, with the option to order online and pick-up in-stores to get it in time.

Steve, a customer service rep, told me Target cannot guarantee Valentine’s Day deliveries for items ordered Tuesday or later as it depends on the shipping company.

Here are their featured sales items:

•Candy: 3 for $10 Hershey and Reeses; Only @ Target Exclusives: Kisses Valentine’s White Cookie Cupcake Candies, 10-ounces: $3.33; Ghiradelli Valentine’s Creme Brule Square Bags, 4.0-ounces: $4.00, Dove Valentine’s Love Notes Caramel Milk Chocolate, 8.87-ounces: $3.50; Skittles Love Valentine’s Mix, 11-ounce: $2.50, and more

Other chocolates and candies, including Russel Stover, Whitmans, Dove, Peeps and more are also on sale.

•Electronics: Save $70 on the Apple Series 1 Watch; save $50 on an Apple iPad; get up to a $60 gift card with the purchase of select Beats headphones; get a free gift card, up to $150 with the purchase of an iPhone.

•Perfumes: Be Delicious by DKNY: $39.99; Guess Seductive: $17.99; Guess by Guess: $13.69, and more.

•Jewelry: 20% of Sugarfix by Baublebar jewelry; select diamond earrings, including Round-Cut Diamond Stud Prong and Miracle Set Earring in Sterling Silver, 0.040 CT :$49.99; and more.

Their Valentine’s Day sale features discounts on candy, baked goods, jewelry, electronics, and more, with Rollbacks on many items.

They have 2-day delivery on select candy and food, as well as some other items; some items cannot be delivered in time for Valentine’s Day, but can be ordered for pick-up; see checkout for options.

Here are their featured sales items:

•Candy: Hershey or Reese’s Mini Hearts: $1; Hershey’s Pot O’ Gold milk and dark chocolate caramel collection, 10-ounce: $7.69; REESE’S Valentine’s Peanut Butter Hearts, 10-ounce: $2.50; Hershey’s Pot O’ Gold Velvet Heart, Dove XL heart, or Valentine’s Day Bar, 14-48-ounce heart or 3.3-pound bar: $19.98; Haribo Gold Bear or PJ Masks heart: $5, and more.

•Baked Goods/Cookies: select 4″ pies or mini cakes: $0.50; Bakery Valentine’s Party Sides: $5.98; Duncan Hines Cake Mix: $1.18; and more.

•Just For Him: Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch: $269.954 (save $30); STANLEY 101-Piece Universal Mechanics Tool Set with Metal Tool Box: $44.97 (save $25); Braun Series 7 7865cc Wet & Dry Electric Shaver Kit, 6-piece set: $169.97 (save $65); and more.

•Jewelry: Sterling Silver and 14kt Rose Gold-Plated Diamond Accent Bracelet: $48; Diamond Stud Earrings, 0.25 CT, 14K Gold: $99; Michael Kors Women’s Darci Watch: $119.99 (save $130), and more.

Are you still shopping for Valentine’s Day?

Let us know below and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!

While you're here - did you know NFS members get 1000's of discounts to stores, restaurants, hotels, rental cars, amusement parks and more? And the cool thing is that you can join for free! Click Here Learn More