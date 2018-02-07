2018 Valentine’s Day Restaurant Deals: Morton’s, DQ, Pizza Hut & More

Love is in the air.. or is that fresh-baked bread I smell?

Valentine’s Day 2018 is this Wednesday, February 14th, and whether you want to dine out or order some tasty food and desserts, there are plenty of great deals to take advantage of.

Some places are even offering specials starting this week for those who need to celebrate before the actual day.

Below is a list of Valentine’s Day specials from restaurants, bakers, and ice cream parlors, along with links to their sites, dates, and reservation information.

So spread some love and some chocolate! Happy Valentine’s Day.

You can order one of their yummy “Be Mine” cake or any other treat that catches your eye.

Their Valentine’s cake comes in several sizes, from a 6″ round (feeds 6-8 people) that costs $24.99 to a double full sheet (feeds 36-48 people) for $79.99 and is ideal if you’re throwing a party. Orders can be done online but you must order 24 hours in advance.

They have a Valentine’s Day dinner for 2 special for $49.99, which is available on the 14th only.

The special includes heart-shaped lasagna for 2, a Buca small mixed green or Caesar salad, garlic bread and two mini cannoli.

Go to this link for reservations.

They have a sweetheart’s menu, featuring a 3-course Valentine’s Dinner for 2 for $39.99. Offer available from the 12–14th.

3-course meal includes an an appetizer to share, an entree each (several to choose from, including steak fajitas and the Baja trio) and a dessert to share, including their ooey-gooey chewy sundae. No coupon required, just ask your waiter for this special offer.

They have a new Dipped Strawberry Cupid Cake that is made with Ghiradelli chocolate available now. The cake serves 2 and starts at $9.99.

They also have a Dipped Strawberry with Ghiradelli chocolate Blizzard of the month and a DQ Heart cake.

Cake can be ordered online.

They have a BOGO deal with a twist; as part of their #ShredYourEx promo you can buy 10, get 10 free chicken wings on Valentine’s Day only.

To get the BOGO deal you can either take the #ShredYourEx online quiz on their website or bring a picture of your ex to your local Hooters on V-day to be shredded. If you take the online quiz you’ll get a coupon to print out and bring in to the restaurant.

Morton’s has a Steak and Lobster Valentine’s Day Meal for $55 per person; offer runs from the 10-17th. Visit their site for reservations.

Their heart-shaped, 1-topping pizza is back for $12.99 and you can also do a heart-shaped pizza bundle, which includes your choice of either an Ultimate Hershey’s Chocolate Chip Cookie or Hershey’s Triple Chocolate Brownie for $18.99

Available now through Valentine’s Day.

They have a 4-course Aussie Celebration for 2 available from the 12-16 in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The meal includes a Bloomin’ Onion to share, two entrees (choose from 9-ounce Outback Special Sirloins, 7-ounce grilled Salmon, or Alice Spring Chicken)with a side, 2 signature side salads, and a classic Cheesecake dessert to share.

Go to their website for full details and reservation info.

TGI Friday’s has half-price bottles of wine and other drink specials for Valentine’s. This offer is good now through the 14th.

White Castle

Once again they are having their annual Valentine’s dinner with table-side service at select locations from 4–10 P.M. EST on Valentine’s Day.

Reservations are required due to limited seating, so visit the White Castle website to reserve your table.

Are you planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2018 by taking advantage of one of these specials?

