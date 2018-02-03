2018 Super Bowl Take Out & Delivery Deals: Domino’s, Hooters & More

Super Bowl 52 is tomorrow, Sunday, February 4th and if you’re having everyone over to watch the game (and kicking them out to cry in private when This Is Us airs afterward) there are plenty of delivery and takeout deals for you to choose from.

Below, you’ll find a list of deals for pizza, wings and more for the 2018 Super Bowl, along with links and order requirements, so you can concentrate on what counts- the game!

If you plan to stay in order by today and you can take advantage of their various catering options. Their burritos by the box offer includes a bag of chips, tomatillo-green chili salsa, guacamole and sour cream for every 2 burritos. Deadline to order is today.

All you can eat wings +a $10 power play card for $19.99. There will also be a large selection of beers to wash them down with and the game will be shown on TV’s all over the restaurant with surround sound.

Order and you can get 2 medium one-topping pizzas, cinnamon bread sticks, 16-piece Parmesan bread bites and a 2-liter of Coca-Cola for $19.99. Offer good through Feb. 9, 2018.

Playing off the this is Super Bowl 52, get$10 off a $52 takeout purchase now through February 4, 2018. Just use promo code TENOFF when ordering.

Order online for $15 or more the week leading up to the Super Bowl and get points to redeem for a free pizza any day after the big game. Use promo code SUPERBOWL52 when ordering. Also, order online and enter promo code NOW40 to get 40% off all regular priced pizzas.

Super Bowl Sunday ONLY you get 15 % off take-out and catering (minimum takeout/catering order of $50. Use promo code: BIGGAME.

Join Pizza Hut’s Rewards program anytime before the Super Bowl kickoff and if a touchdown is scored in the first 14 seconds, you’ll win a free pizza to be redeemed between Feb. 8 and 11, 2018.

What do you think of these 2018 Super Bowl deals?

