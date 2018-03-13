2018 St. Patrick’s Day Restaurant Deals: From Pubs to Restaurants & More

If you plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by eating and drinking (who isn’t?) then our guide is just what you need. From pubs and restaurants in the NYC area serving authentic Irish fare to fast-food joints and chain restaurants selling green donuts and offering family discounts, it’s all here!

Below, you’ll find a list of places and what they have to offer, along with links to their websites and contact information where applicable.

IN NYC

NYC Pub Crawl

3/16-3/18

NYC’s annual Irish pub crawl is perfect for anyone who wants to party the day (or days away). Follow this link for details, ticket info and discounts available.

Village Pourhouse

Starting 3/17 at 8 A.M. EST (64 Third Ave., at 11th St.) 212-979-2337

It’s the St. Patrick’s Day Green Breakfast of Champions event and everything’s coming up green here, from green bagels and pancakes to some yummy green eggs (and ham?).

Oh, and there’s even green beer too! Tickets are $20, which you can purchase here.

Flex Mussels

3/16-3/18 (154 W. 13th St., off Seventh Ave.) 212-229-0222

Looking for something different? then head to Flex’s, where they’ll be serving”The Dubliner,” mussels in a Guinness broth with bacon, fingerling potatoes, and sauerkraut. Oh, and for dessert, there’s Chocolate Guinness Cake and Flex Drunken Donuts.

Chain Restaurants/Bakeries & More

Bar Louie – Select locations will have live entertainment, Green beer and Jameson specials throughout the day. Click here to see what locations are participating.

Baskin-Robbins – Get a free sample of the Mint Chip ’n Oreo Cookies Milkshake on March 17. Participating locations will be handing out the samples between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time.

Bennigan’s – The restaurant will be celebrating throughout March with its Blarney Blast event. The celebration includes limited-time food specials, including the Irishman Founder’s Reserve Whiskey-Glazed Prime Burger, Corned Beef and Cabbage (while supplies last) and Housemade Bread Pudding with Praline Sauce. There will be drink specials, too, including Irish Mules and Rosemarie’s Lemonade (made with The Irishman Founder’s Reserve). See full details.

Carvel – Celebrate with everything green, including mint ice cream, shakes, and Oreo Mint Dashers.

Chili’s – They’ll be serving the Lucky Jameson (an Irish type of margarita that’s made with Jameson whiskey) for $5 all month long.

Dairy Queen – Celebrate all month long with their Minto Oreo Blizzard.

Dunkin’ Donuts – Celebrate with their Mint Brownie Donut, available all month long.The donut topped with green icing and brownie crumbles and filled with mint brownie batter-flavored buttercream

Krispy Kreme – On March 16 and 17 only, the Original Glazed donut will go green.

McCormick & Schmick’s – Select locations will hold a Luck of the Guinness celebration from March 1 through March 18. This St. Patrick’s Day-themed party features all day food and drink specials.

McDonald’s – The Shamrock Shake will be available all month, with 25 cents from every Shamrock Shake sold between Feb. 21 and March 19 being donated to Ronald McDonald House.

Sonic – How’s this for luck: St. Patrick’s Day is also National Corn Dog Day. Get corn dogs for $0.50 all day on March 17.

How do you plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2018?

Tell us below and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!

While you're here - did you know NFS members get 1000's of discounts to stores, restaurants, hotels, rental cars, amusement parks and more? And the cool thing is that you can join for free! Click Here Learn More