2018 President’s Day Sales: Macy’s, Target, Walmart, Best Buy

President’s Day is this Monday, February 19, and major retailers, including Macy’s, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy are marking the occasion by holding sales all weekend long.

From appliances and electronics to clothing and furniture there are some great deals in-stores and online so if you need a new TV or just want one, now is the time to buy.

Below, you’ll find sales info for each store, along with links to their websites to make your shopping experience easier than ever.

Their sale is going on now through President’s Day, with store-wide savings on almost everything. Their featured sales items and discounts include:

•Get an extra 20%, 15% or 10% off select departments with promo code PRES.

•The Big Home Sale: 30-50% off + an extra 20% or 10% off select items in bed, bath, kitchen, and dining with code PRES.

•Northface end of season sale: 25% off for the entire family

•Levi’s jeans sale: $14.99-$49.99 for the whole family

•Baby sale: apparel starting at $5.99

•Clothing & Shoes: women’s coats: $99 and under, 60-75% off men’s work styles, 40% off women’s shoes, 25-40% off select lingerie, and more

•Bedding and Appliances: Tommy Hilfiger classic pillow: $5.99 (save $20), 30% off + an extra 15% off small appliances and more.

Their sale is going on now through President’s Day, with store-wide savings on clothing, home items, and more. Their featured sales items and discounts include:

•20% off clothes for the family

•Up to 30% off home items plus an extra 15% off indoor and outdoor furniture and rugs with promo code GEORGE.

•20% off C9 gear for men and women and kid’s clothing, shoes, and swimwear.

•Games/Toys/Movies: Buy 2, get 1 free: select board games, movies, and books, save 20% on Lego, save 10% on Barbie Dreamtopia, save 15% on Fisher-Price, save 20% on Tsum-Tsum and more.

•Home Items: 25% off floor care items (vacuums, wet mops, brooms and more), KitchenAide 4,5-quart classic mixer: $219.99, all Threshold furniture 20% off, all Hoover and Dyson’s on sale, and more.

•Electronics: Apple Watch Series 1: $179 (save $70), save $50 on an iPad, Beats by Dre headphones: save up to $60, LG 60″ 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $699 (save $200) and more.

Their sale is going on all weekend long, with discounts throughout the store. Featured sales items and Rollback’s include:

•Electronics (TV’s & Laptops): Sceptre 50″ Class FHD (1080P) LED TV: $199.99 (save $150), Rollback-VIZIO D-Series 32″ Class 720p LED Smart HDTV: $148, HP Stream 14″ Laptop (Windows 10 Home, Intel Celeron N3060 Dual-Core Processor): $219.99 (save $10), Fitbit Ionic smartwatch: $269.95 (save $30) and more.

•Appliances: Keurig K425 coffee maker: $129.99 (save $10), Rollback-Shark Rotator Lift-Away vacuum: $197 (save $62), Krups Professional deep fryer with 3 baskets (Stainless): $71.471 (save $29),

•Exercise Equipment: Weider 2980 Home Gym: $295.48 (save $98), The Step Workout System: $35 (save $10), Exerpeutic 1000XL High Capacity Magnetic Elliptical with Pulse: $194.99 (save $5), Weider Pro 265 Standard bench with 80 Lb. vinyl weight set: $99.99 (save $29), and more

Their 4-day sale is going on now through Monday, in-stores and online. Features sales items include:

•Select Disney DVD’s starting at $6.99.

•TV’s: Insignia 50″ Class LED 2160p Smart 4k Ultra HD TV: $299.99 (save $100), Sharp 50″ Class LED 1080p Smart HDTV Roku TV: $329.99 (Save $170), Toshiba 55″ Class LED 1080p HDTV: $279.99 (save $70), and more.

•Laptops: Apple 21.5″ iMac (Intel Core i5, 8GB): $1,349.99 (save $150), Lenovo IdeaPad 11.6″ laptop (Intel Celeron, 2GB memory): $169.99 (save $30), Samsung Notebook 9-spin 13.3″ laptop(Intel Core i7, 8GB memory): $779.99 (save $420) and more.

•Home & Appliances: up to 30% off select floor care products, up to 35% off major appliances, 10-30% off on all floor care, up to 25% off countertop microwaves and compact refrigerators.

Major appliance deals include: French Door Refrigerators starting at $899, LG 27.9 cubic ft. French Door Refrigerator – Stainless steel: $1,999.99 (save $340), Maytag 5.3 cubic ft. 11-Cycle Top-Loading Washer or Dryer- White: $639.99 each, and more.

