2018 Father’s Day Sales: Macy’s, Target, Walmart

If you’re looking for the ultimate gift for dad, or just plan to shop for some things you need now is the perfect time thanks to all the Father’s Day sales going on right now.

Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 17 and stores are celebrating dear old dad by slashing prices on just about everything.

To help you find exactly what you’re looking for, check out our guide below, which includes links to each store site, featured sales items and limited-time specials.

Happy Father’s Day everyone!

Macy’s:

Their sale runs now through Sunday, June 17, in-stores and online on clothing, sneakers and more for dad and the rest of the family.

Here are their featured deals:

•Get an extra 25% off the entire store on regular and value priced items; get an extra 15% off select departments with your Macy’s card or WOW! Pass.

•Clothing:

-25% off Nike for the family.

-Men: 25% off summer essentials for him; Levi jeans: $36.99 (save $33); 60-70% off designer suits; 50-60% off designer ties and shirts by Alfani; 25% off men’s underwear; 30-50% off men’s belts and wallets.

-Women: Summer Style Event-get 25% off select clothing, shoes, and handbags.

•Shoes: 50% off men’s shoes; women get 40% off shoes and sandals when you buy 2 or more pairs and 30% off when you buy 1 pair.

•Watches & Colognes: $99 select Seiko watches; 50% off men’s fine jewelry; free lunch tote of your choice with any $85 fragrance purchase.

Target:

Their sale runs now through Sunday, June 17, in-stores and online on clothing, electronics, gift sets and more.

Delivery for Father’s Day is available when you order online and opt for in-store pick-up.

Here are their featured deals:

•Clothing: BOGO 30% off all licensed pro and school team apparel sale; Goodfellow & Co. polo shirts: $5; all C9 Champion men’s golf polos:$15; Father’s Day dad & kid novelty tees: &9.99-$15; select men’s shorts starting at $12

•Electronics: GoPro Hero 5: $249.99 (save $50); Google Home: $99 (save $30); Nest Cam indoor security cam: $149.99 (save $50); Nest Cam outdoor security camera: $149.99 (save $50); and more.

•TV’s: LG 49: Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $449 (save $100); Philips 50″ Smart UHD Bright Pro TV: $329.99 (save $100); and more.

•Grills: Char-Broil® Performance 475 4 – burner gas grill with side burner: $159 (save $40); 20% off all Char-Broil and STOK grills; plus other great deals.

Walmart

Their sale runs now through Sunday, June 17, in-stores and online on TV’s, computers and more.

Here are their featured deals:

•TV’s: Vizio 65″ 4K Smart XLED home theater display: $599.99 (save $300); Samsung 55″ 4K Ultra HD Smart LED: $579 (save $20); Vizio 43″ LED TV: $219.99 (save $50) and more.

•Electronics: Google Chromecast: $35; Beats Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones: $109.99 (save $90); Apple Watch series 1: $149 (save $120); and more.

•Tools: Black + Decker lithium ion cordless drill: $29.97 (save $10); Stanley FATMAX 4-in-1 mobile work station: $77.52 (save $45); Stanley 101-piece universl mechanics tool set: $44.97 (save $25) and more.

What do you think of these 2018 Father’s Day sales?

Tell us if you plan to take advantage of these deals below and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!

While you're here - did you know NFS members get 1000's of discounts to stores, restaurants, hotels, rental cars, amusement parks and more? And the cool thing is that you can join for free! Click Here Learn More