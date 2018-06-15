2018 Father’s Day Restaurant & Bakery Deals: Outback, Carvel, Ruth Chris & More

Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 17, and to celebrate dad’s everywhere many restaurants are offering deals and discounts this weekend.

From messy ribs and 3-course meals to tasty confections, there is something for dad, grandpa, and the rest of the family to enjoy.

If you want to celebrate this special day by taking dad out for a nice meal, or ordering in a yummy dessert then check out our list, which includes places offering deals, the deals available, and which places require reservations.

We’ve also included a link to each restaurant’s site. Happy Father’s Day!

Baskin-Robbins: they have special ice cream cakes just for Father’s Day, including the “Bowtie & Suspenders” cake and the “Dad’s shirt” cake.

Cakes can be ordered online or in person and many features can be customized, such as ice cream flavors.

Prices vary by cake; with most starting at around $30 for half a sheet cake.

Carvel Ice Cream: they are honoring dad with 2 special ice cream cakes: their signature Fudgie the Whale “To a Whale of a Dad” cake and the “Father’s Day Tie” cake.

Cakes start at $18.99 and vary by size; they can be ordered online or in-stores and features can be customized.

Hooters: they have a Father’s Day special featuring everyone’s favorite: wings. On Father’s Day, buy any 10 wings and a drink and you get 10 boneless wings for free.

Also, buy a $25 gift card between now and Father’s Day and earn $5 in Dad’s Bonus Bucks (while supplies last).

Joe’s Crab Shack: they have a Father’s Day special featuring a 12-ounce NY Strip, add-on crab legs, add-on 4-ounce lobster tail and additional sides and desserts. Pricing is not available and reservations are required.

McCormick & Schmick’s: they are offering a seafood and steak deal just for dad (and the rest of the family).

Each meal comes with a choice of sides; reservations are encouraged, which you can click here to access.

Pricing is not available.

Morton’s The Steakhouse: they are offering a 3-course Father’s Day menu on Sunday only.

The deal includes your choice of salad, entree, and dessert from a select menu for $59 per person.

Entree’s include Filet Mingon, Short Ribs, Salmon and more; Tax and gratuity not included.

Click here for reservations.

Outback Steakhouse: they are celebrating dad with a Bone-In Ribeye, topped with roasted garlic butter and served with a signature potato, side of your choice and a cold Blonde ale.

Ruby Tuesday: their Father’s Day menu is available now through Sunday and includes the Big Daddy Burger (100% USDA PRIME beef, bacon, Swiss, Cheddar and American cheeses) and a Knob Creek Classic (Knob Creek Bourbon with a dash of bitters, ginger ale and a slice of orange).

Also, buy a $50 gift card for Dad, get a free $15 Bonus Card.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: they are celebrating Father’s Day by opening at noon at many locations and offering special Chef’s Feature meals.

Meals include 3 different surf and turf offers, starting at $49.99; they are also giving dads a $25 dining card.

Click here for reservations

Will you be taking advantage of any of these deals for Father’s Day?

Let us know your plans for dad below and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!

While you're here - did you know NFS members get 1000's of discounts to stores, restaurants, hotels, rental cars, amusement parks and more? And the cool thing is that you can join for free! Click Here Learn More