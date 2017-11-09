2017 Veteran’s Day Sales: Macy’s, Target, JC Penney

Saturday, November 11 is Veteran’s Day and to honor all those that have served our country many retailers are holding store-wide sales or offering a special discount to past and present military personnel.

Which means if you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping or need to pick up some stuff for yourself now is the time to do it.

Below, you’ll find sales info and store links to Macy’s, Target, and JC Penney to help you make the most of these great deals.

And to those who have served, we here at NFS want to give you a special thanks!

Their sale is available in-stores and online now through Sunday, November 12, with discounts on clothing, home goods and more. Here’s a look at their top deals:

· Get $10 Macy’s cash for every $50 you spend plus, get 20%, 15% or off select department with the code VETS.

·Shoes & Clothing:

-For the family: 40-50% off coats, 30% off boots and 25% off activewear

– Women: coats: $99 and under, 50% off women’s shoes and boots, 25% off dresses, 30% off women’s sweaters.

-Men: 50% off men’s dress shirts and ties, select pants and jeans also on sale.

-Kids: 40-50% off kids + an extra 20%.

·Home Goods: KitchenAid stand mixers: $319.99-$424.99, 50% off bath and bedding, 30% off kitchen electrics + an extra 15%.

Their sale is available in-stores and online now through Sunday, November 12; now through Veteran’s Day, all military personnel get 10% off on top of sale prices.

Here’s what they have on sale:

· Clothing: Up to 20% off coats and cold weather gear for the family, family Christmas pajama sets: $12-$25, kids holiday apparel from Cat & Jack- girl and toddler dresses: $20, boy and toddler shirts: $8-$12 and more.

· Holiday: 20% off trees, wreaths, ornaments and other holiday decorations.

· Appliances: select countertop appliances: $39.99 (save $10), Nutri Ninja blender duo: $159.99 (save $40), Bissell mutli-reach cordless stick vacuum: $199.99 (save $50)

· Toys: only @ Target: Paw Patrol Sea Patroller: $49.99 (save $10), only @ Target: Beat Bugs musical submarine: $19.99 (save $5), Star Wars BB-8 Force Link playset: $179.99 (save $20), Barbie Dream camper: $94.99 (save $5) and more.

· Home: new and only @ Target, the Hearth & Hand collection from Chip & Joanna Gaines is on sale, as are many Threshold products.

Their sale is available in-stores and online now through Sunday, November 12, with select department sales available through November 29.

Here’s what they have to offer:

· $10 off $25 or more with any form of payment and an extra 20% off when you use your JC Penney credit card.

· Appliances: Save up to $40 off major appliances, along with free delivery and up to 36 months special financing. Also, get a JC Penney gift card when you buy 2 or more appliances (gift card available up to $500).

· Clothing: 50% off St. John’s Bay apparel for him and her, 50% off Arizona apparel for kids, guys, and juniors, Buy 1, get 1 for a penny men’s dress shirts, 40% off coats for her, an extra 50% off clearance and more.

· Home: Save up to 50% off; Cuisinary 13-piece stainless-steel cookware set: $169.99 (save $130), JC Penney Home 50-piece dinnerware set: $69.99 (save $130), Cooks XL skillet, griddle, 10-quar slow cooker or 24-cup rice cooker: $39.99 (save $40) and more.

What do you think of all these offers? Tell us if you’ll be shopping this Veterans Day 2017 and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!

