2017 Veteran’s Day Deals, Free Meals & Discounts: Applebee’s, Outback & More

Veteran’s Day is this Saturday, November 11 and to give thanks to those who have fought for our freedom restaurants are offering free meals, discounts and more.

Below, you’ll find a list of restaurants participating, along with information on what they’re offering and who is eligible!

Restaurants

Veteran’s and active military personnel ONLY can go into any Applebee’s this Saturday to receive a free meal. Click here to see what menu items are available for the deal. Military ID is required.

On Saturday, veterans and active duty military can get a small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. ID is required.

On Saturday, active military and vets get a free doughnut and small coffee; no ID required.

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2p.m. EST, veterans and active military members get a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

On Saturday only, past and present military can get a free meal at Olive Garden; military ID is required and forms of acceptable ID include: wearing your uniform, bringing a picture of you in uniform, your military ID, U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, or Veterans Organization Card.

Included in the meal are: free soup and salad, unlimited breadsticks and one of these items-Unlimited Soup, Salad & Breadsticks, Cheese Ravioli, Spaghetti With Meat Sauce, Lasagna Classico, Chicken Parmigiana, and Chicken Piccata.

All active, retired military and veterans get a free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage on Veterans Day. ID is required. Additionally, from November 12 – November 16, military members will receive 20% off their check and, beginning November 17, Military, Fire and Police heroes will receive 10% off their check.

On Saturday only, past and present military (including reserves) can get a free appetizer or dessert. There is no purchase necessary and ID is required.

Items included are: Sweet Chili Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheesesticks, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms, Lobster and Langostino Pizza, Signature Shrimp Cocktail, Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, Key Lime Pie, Warm Apple Crostada, Chocolate Wave Brownie Overboard

On Veterans Day, active duty, reservists, veterans,and military spouses get a free Tall Brewed Coffee. Also, now through November 11, for every Veterans Day Starbucks Card or eGift purchased, Starbucks will contribute $5 to help support programs assisting service members, military spouses and veterans.

