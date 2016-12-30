2017 New Year’s Sales & Store Hours: Target, Walmart, Macy’s

To help you start 2017 off in style (and without breaking the bank), major retailers are offering New Year’s sales on everything you need and want.

From clothing to electronics, you can find some great deals from Macy’s, Target, and Walmart, in-stores and online.

Below, you’ll find sale information and store hours for each retailer, along with links to their websites to make your shopping experience easier than ever.

Happy New Years!

Macy’s

They are open 10 A.M.-7 P.M. EST on New Year’s Eve and 11 A.M.-6 P.M. on New Year’s Day and Monday, January 2 in observance of the holiday.

Their sale runs today through Monday, January 2 and features deep discounts on clothing, home and more.

Here are their featured sales items:

•Clothing/Shoes/Accessories: get 60%-85% off for men, women and kids. 60% off wool outerwear for him and her, 60% off cold-weather boots, $9.99 screen tees and leggings for her, 60% off junior’s sweaters, 60% off men’s dress shirts, 25%-30% off handbags, $18.99 for select bras, and more

-Denim Sale: men’s Levis, buy 1, get the 2nd pair 50% off, women’s Levis: $39.99, juniors: $29.99, and kids: $21.99-$24.99.

•Home: $39.99 sheet sets, 50% off white sale, 60% off select bedspreads, 65% off bed and bath, 65% off all quilts and bedspreads, and more.

Target

The store is open from 8:00 A.M.-10:00 P.M. EST on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. They are open the same hours on Monday, January 2.

Their sale runs today through Monday, January 2 and features deep discounts on clothing, electronics, home and more.

Here are their featured sales items:

•Clothing: up to 50% off clearance clothing, shoes and accessories for the family, 20% off all men and women’s jeans, 20% off all Cat & Jack™ babies’ & toddlers’ jeans, buy 1, get 1 50% off on all bras, bralettes and shapers, and more.

•Electronics: Xbox One S 500GB console: $299 (save $50),Westinghouse 55″ Class 1080p 60Hz Flat Panel LED TV HD: $329.99 (save $70), 50% off select accessory bands for Fitbit Alta and Blaze and more.

•Home: save an extra $5 when you spend $25 or more on storage, 20% off all desk organization tools, 20% off Mr. Coffee 12-cup switch coffeemaker, 20% off Crock-Pot programmable 6-qt. slow cooker, Shark® Genius™ Steam Pocket® Mop System: $99 (save $20), Room Essentials 11″ Y-weave bin: $6, and more.

Walmart

They are open from 8-10 P.M. EST on New Year’s Eve and regular store hours for New Year’s Day. Walmart Super Centers are open 24-hours-a-day on New Year’s Eve and Day.

Their sale runs today through Monday, January 2 and features deep discounts and rollbacks on toys, electronics, home and more.

Here are their featured sales items:

•Electronics: PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB Uncharted 4 Bundle: $299 (save $50), Special Buy* Xbox One 500GB Console-name your game bundle: $284.85, Rollback* Beats by Dr. Dre Pro over-Eear headphones: $189 (save $50), HP Pavilion 15.6″ touchscreen laptop (2 in 1, Windows 10, Intel Core i5): $595 (save $64), Apple iPad mini 2, 32 GB WiFi: $259.88,, Sceptre X505BV-f 50″ 1080p LED HDTV: $269.99, and more.

•Home: Keurig K50 coffee maker: $76.49-$79, Mainstay Value 10-piece towel set: $14.97, Mainstays Essential True Colors bath towel collection: $2-$6, Hamilton Beach programmable FlexCook 6-quart slow cooker: $36.96, Shark bagless Navigator freestyle cordless stick vacuum: $75.80 (save $25), and more.

•Toys: Lifetime 44″ portable, adjustable height Basketball System: $89, Razor Power Core E100 Electric Scooter: $119 RC-6 Axis Quadcopter Flying Drone Toy with Gyro and HD camera remote control: $44.94, Crayola 3-in-1 double easel: $24.97,Disney Princess Shimmering Dreams Collection 11 Pack: $81.11, Disney Frozen 6V Speed electric, battery-powered couple ride-on: $99, and more.

What do you think of these New Year’s sales?

