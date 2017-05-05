2017 Kentucky Derby: Time, Channel, Live Stream, Post Positions & Odds

The Run for the Roses…. The first jewel in the Triple Crown… The most exciting 2-minutes in Sports..

Whatever you call it, the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby is set to take place this Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky and it just may be one of the tightest races yet thanks to a field of evenly matched horses.

With no clear favorite among this year’s group, the payoff promises to be big, as does the excitement.

For those planning to watch, we have everything you need to know, from post time to live streaming and betting odds.

Enjoy!

Race/Location: Kentucky Derby 2017; Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky.

When: Saturday, May 6, 2017

Purse: 2 million

Race Length: 1 1/4 miles

Post time: 6:34 P.M. EST

TV Coverage/Channel: NBC, 2:30 – 7:20 P.M. EST

Livestream: NBC Sports Live

Post Positions/Odds:

Gate 1: Lookin At Lee (26–1)

Gate 2: Thunder Snow (17–1)

Gate 3: Fast and Accurate (35–1)

Gate 4: Untrapped (91–1)

Gate 5: Always Dreaming (9–2)

Gate 6: State of Honor (64–1)

Gate 7: Girvin (21–1)

Gate 8: Hence (15–1)

Gate 9: Irap (42–1)

Gate 10: Gunnevera (9–1)

Gate 11: Battle of Midway (45–1)

Gate 12: Sonneteer (36–1)

Gate 13: J Boys Echo (44–1)

Gate 14: Classic Empire (5–1)

Gate 15: McCraken (5–1)

Gate 16: Tapwrit (39–1)

Gate 17: Irish War Cry (6–1)

Gate 18: Gormley (27–1)

Gate 19: Practical Joke (30–1)

Gate 20: Patch (16–1)

Gate 21: Royal Moy (SCR)

Gate 22: Master Plan (SCR)