2017 Holiday TV Guide: Cartoons, Movies, TV Shows & More

If you want to know when Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas is on, need a list of Thanksgiving football games or want a rundown of Hallmarks never-ending Christmas specials then you’ve come to the right place!

Below is my 2017 Holiday TV guide featuring all (and I mean all) of the cartoons, TV shows and movies set to air from Thanksgiving through Christmas.

It includes dates, times, and channels, and to make navigating easy I even highlighted all the classics, like the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting and Rudolph.

Thursday, Nov. 23 Thanksgiving Day

*All day marathon: Planes, Trains, & Automobiles marathon (Starz Encore Classic)

*1-6 p.m – Friends marathon (TBS)

7:00am – Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)

9:00am – The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS (CBS)

9:00am – Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

11:30am – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

12:30pm – NFL Football: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (FOX)

4:30pm – NFL Football: Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys (CBS)

5:00pm – A Family Thanksgiving (2010, Daphne Zuniga) (Hallmark Movies)

6:28pm – Jingle All the Way (1996, Arnold Schwarzenegger) (Starz Comedy)

6:40pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform)

7:00pm – Christmas in the Air (2017, Catherine Bell) (Hallmark Movies)

8:00pm – The Mistletoe Inn (2017) (Hallmark)

8:00pm – Christmas With the Kranks (2004, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) (Lifetime)

8:20pm – NFL Football: New York Giants at Washington Redskins (NBC)

8:30pm – Top 10 Thanksgiving Day Moments (NFL Network)

8:50pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

9:00pm – Hearts of Christmas (2016) (Hallmark Movies)

11:00pm – Operation Christmas (2016) (Hallmark Movies)

12:00am – Arthur Christmas (2011) (Freeform) Friday, Nov. 24 9:00am – The Cast of A Christmas Story: Where Are They Now (Pop)

10:00am – A Christmas Story 2 (2012, Daniel Stern) (CMT)

11:00am – A Song for Christmas (2017) (Hallmark Movies)

1:00pm – Single Santa Seeks Mrs. Claus (2004, Steve Guttenberg) (Hallmark Movies)

3:00pm – The Holiday (2006, Cameron Diaz) (CMT)

3:00pm – Meet the Santas (2005, Steve Guttenberg) (Hallmark Movies)

5:00pm – The Perfect Christmas Present (2017) (Hallmark Movies)

7:00pm – The Christmas Card (2006, Ed Asner) (Hallmark Movies)

8:00pm – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (ABC)

8:00pm – Frosty the Snowman (1969, Rankin/Bass) (CBS)

8:00pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966 cartoon) (NBC)

8:00pm – Finding Santa (2017) (Hallmark)

8:30pm – Frosty Returns (1992, Rankin/Bass) (CBS)

8:30pm – Trolls Holiday Special (2017, Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake) (NBC)

11:00pm – Finding Father Christmas (2016, Wendie Malick) (Hallmark Movies) Saturday, Nov. 25 8:00am – A Nutcracker Christmas (2016) (Hallmark Movies)

10:00am – The Christmas Card (2006, Ed Asner) (Hallmark Movies)

12:00pm – The Christmas Blessing (2005) (Hallmark Movies)

2:00pm – The Christmas Note (2015) (Hallmark Movies)

4:00pm – Christmas Secret (2014) (Hallmark Movies)

6:00pm – Christmas with Holly (2012) (Hallmark Movies)

6:00pm – Christmas With the Kranks (2004, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) (Lifetime)

8:00pm – Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire (1999) (CBS)

8:00pm – Christmas With the Kranks (2004, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) (FXM) 8:00pm – The Christmas Train (2017) (Hallmark Movies)

9:00pm – The Story of Santa Claus (1996, Ed Asner, Betty White) (CBS)

10:00pm – Finding Father Christmas (2016, Wendie Malick) (Hallmark Movies) Sunday, Nov. 26 9:00am – Operation Christmas (2016) (Hallmark Movies)

11:00am – Lucky Christmas (2011, Elizabeth Berkley) (Hallmark Movies)

1:00pm – Home for Christmas Day (2017) (Hallmark Movies)

3:00pm – Finding Christmas (2013) (Hallmark Movies)

4:00pm – Once Upon a Christmas (2000, Kathy Ireland) (getTV)

5:00pm – Christmas Homecoming (2017, Julie Benz) (Hallmark Movies)

6:00pm – Twice Upon a Christmas (2001, Kathy Ireland) (getTV)

8:00pm – Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus (1991, Richard Thomas) (getTV)

9:00pm – A Joyous Christmas (2017) (Hallmark Movies)

12:00am – Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform) Monday, Nov. 27 8:00pm – CMA Country Christmas (ABC)

8:00pm – The Christmas Wish (1998, Neil Patrick Harris, Debbie Reynolds) (getTV)

9:00pm – Second Chance Christmas (2017, filmed in Syracuse) (UP)

10:00pm – A Very Pentatonix Christmas (NBC) Tuesday, Nov. 28 6:45pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

8:00pm – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964, Rankin/Bass) (CBS)

8:00pm – Vanessa Williams & Friends: Christmas in New York (1996) (getTV)

8:55pm – Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn) (Freeform) Wednesday, Nov. 29 11:00am – Snow Day – set in Syracuse! (Freeform)

4:15pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

6:25pm – Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn) (Freeform)

8:00pm – Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)

8:00pm – The Sons of Mistletoe (2001, Doris Roberts, Roma Downey) (getTV)

8:30pm – Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform) Thursday, Nov. 30 2:15pm – Eloise at Christmastime (2003) (Freeform)

4:20pm – The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) (Freeform) 6:00pm – Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)

8:00pm – A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) (ABC)

8:00pm – The Andy Williams Christmas Show (1966) (getTV)

9:00pm – The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (ABC)

9:00pm – Perry Como’s Christmas Show (1974) (getTV)

10:00pm – Bing Crosby & the Sounds of Music (1971) (getTV) Friday, Dec. 1 25 days of Christmas on Freeform begins

2:00pm – The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) (Freeform)

3:35pm – The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

7:05pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

9:15pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform) Saturday, Dec. 2 9:00am – Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983) (Freeform)

9:30am – Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas (1999) (Freeform)

1:05pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)

3:10pm – The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) (Freeform)

4:50pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

7:00pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform)

8:00pm – Christmas in Evergreen (Hallmark Channel)

9:10pm – Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)

11:50pm – The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (Freeform) Sunday, Dec. 3 7:00am – Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983) (Freeform)

7:30am – Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas (1999) (Freeform)

9:00am – A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007, Robert Wagner) (Freeform)

11:05am – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012) (Freeform)

12:00pm – The Shop Around the Corner (1940, James Stewart) (TCM)

1:10pm – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

2:15pm – The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) (Freeform)

3:55pm – The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (Freeform)

6:00pm – Ms. Scrooge (1997, Cicely Tyson) (getTV)

6:05pm – Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)

8:00pm – A Christmas Carol (1999, Patrick Stewart) (getTV)

8:00pm – Christmas at Holly Lodge (Hallmark Channel)

8:45pm – The Santa Clause (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

9:00pm – Second Chance Christmas (2017, filmed in Syracuse) (UP)

10:00pm – Cher: Christmas Special (1975) (getTV)

10:50pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen) (Freeform) Monday, Dec. 4 11:00am – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (2004) (Freeform)

12:30pm – Arthur Christmas (2011) (Freeform)

2:30pm – The Santa Clause (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

4:35pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

6:40pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform)

8:00pm – Christmas on Division Street (1991, Fred Savage) (getTV)

8:50pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform) Tuesday, Dec. 5 7:30am – The Mistle-Tones (2012, Tori Spelling) (Freeform)

12:30pm – Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn) (Freeform)

4:35pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform)

6:45pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

8:55pm – The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (Freeform)

9:00pm – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1997, Ann Jillian, Robert Hays) (getTV) Wednesday, Dec. 6 6:45pm – The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (Freeform)

8:00pm – A Very Pentatonix Christmas (NBC)

8:00pm – A Song for the Season (1999, Naomi Judd) (getTV)

8:50pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform) Thursday, Dec. 7 11:00am – Snow Day (Freeform)

1:00pm – The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) (Freeform)

2:35pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

4:45pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)

6:50pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform)

8:00pm – Shrek the Halls (2007, Mike Myers) (ABC)

8:00pm – A Nashville Christmas (2017, feat. Wynonna, Emmylou Harris) (getTV)

8:30pm – Toy Story That Time Forgot (2014, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen) (ABC)

9:00pm – Johnny Cash Christmas (1983) (getTV) Friday, Dec. 8 11:00am – The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) (Freeform)

12:40pm – Eloise at Christmastime (2003) (Freeform)

2:45pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)

8:00pm – A Christmas Carol (1951, Alastair Sim) (TCM)

9:45pm – Scrooge (1935, Seymour Hicks) (TCM)

10:00pm – Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus (1991, Richard Thomas) (getTV)

11:30pm – Toy Story That Time Forgot (2014, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen) (Freeform) Saturday, Dec. 9 10:00pm – Christmas on Division Street (1991, Fred Savage) (getTV)

11:10am – Arthur Christmas (2011) (Freeform)

5:55pm – Toy Story That Time Forgot (2014, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

6:25pm – The Santa Clause (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

8:00pm – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964, Rankin/Bass) (CBS)

8:00pm – Christmas Encore (Hallmark Channel)

8:00pm – It’s A Wonderful Life (1946, Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed) (NBC) 8:35pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

9:00pm – Frosty the Snowman (1969, Rankin/Bass) (CBS)

9:30pm – Frosty Returns (1992, Rankin/Bass) (CBS)

10:45pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform) Sunday, Dec. 10 8:00am – Snow Day (Freeform)

12:10pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

2:15pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)

4:00pm – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1997, Ann Jillian, Robert Hays) (getTV)

4:20pm – The Santa Clause (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

6:00pm – A Song for the Season (1999, Naomi Judd) (getTV)

6:30pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

8:00pm – Frozen (2013) (ABC)

8:00pm – The Christmas Shop (Hallmark Channel)

8:40pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform)

10:50pm – Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn) (Freeform) Monday, Dec. 11 11:30am – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)

1:35pm – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

2:40pm – The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

3:40pm – Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn) (Freeform)

5:50pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform)

8:00pm – The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC)

8:00pm – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (Freeform)

8:00pm – The Christmas Gift (1986, John Denver) (getTV)

9:00pm – The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (Freeform) Tuesday, Dec. 12 11:00am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

12:10pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

2:20pm – The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) (Freeform)

6:40pm – The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (Freeform)

8:00pm – A Christmas Carol (1999, Patrick Stewart) (getTV)

8:50pm – The Santa Clause (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

9:00pm – Gwen Stefani Christmas Special (NBC) Wednesday, Dec. 13 7:00am – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (1974, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

7:30am – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

11:00am – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

12:10pm – The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) (Freeform)

4:30pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform)

6:40pm – The Santa Clause (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

8:00pm – Johnny Cash Christmas (1983) (getTV)

8:50pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

9:00pm – The Christmas Wish (1998, Neil Patrick Harris, Debbie Reynolds) (getTV) Thursday, Dec. 14 11:00am – Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983) (Freeform)

11:30am – Christmas Cupid (2010, Christina Milian) (Freeform)

1:30pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform)

3:40pm – The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

4:40pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

6:45pm – Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn) (Freeform)

8:30pm – Disney’s Prep and Landing (2009) (ABC)

8:50pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform) Friday, Dec. 15 11:00am – Eloise at Christmastime (2003) (Freeform)

1:00pm – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998, Martin Mull) (Freeform)

5:00pm – Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn) (Freeform)

7:10pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

8:00pm – The Shop Around the Corner (1940, James Stewart) (TCM)

9:20pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform)

10:00pm – Holiday Affair (1949, Robert Mitchum, Janet Leigh) (TCM)

11:30pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen) (Freeform) Saturday, Dec. 16 9:35am – Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983) (Freeform)

10:05am – Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas (1999) (Freeform)

11:35am – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (2004) (Freeform)

12:15pm – A Christmas Carol (1938, Reginald Owen) (TCM)

1:05pm – The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) (Freeform)

2:45pm – The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (Freeform)

4:55pm – The Santa Clause (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

7:05pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform)

8:00pm – Father Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

8:00pm – I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (2003) (ABC) 9:15pm – Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000, Jim Carrey) (Freeform) Sunday, Dec. 17 10:40am – The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) (Freeform)

12:15pm – Christmas in Connecticut (1945, Barbara Stanwyck) (TCM)

12:20pm – The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (Freeform)

2:30pm – Disney’s Prep and Landing (2009) (Freeform)

3:00pm – Disney’s Prep and Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice (2011) (Freeform)

3:30pm – The Santa Clause (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

5:35pm – Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)

8:00pm – Reindeer Games (Hallmark Channel)

8:00pm – A Christmas Story: Live! (2017, Matthew Broderick) (FOX)

8:15pm – Frozen (2013, Kristen Bell) (Freeform)

10:45pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform) Monday, Dec. 18 7:30am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

8:35pm – Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn) (Freeform)

10:40am – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

3:25pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

5:30pm – Frozen (2013, Kristen Bell) (Freeform)

8:00pm – The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC)

8:00pm – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (Freeform)

9:00pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform) Tuesday, Dec. 19 1:20pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

3:30pm – The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

4:30pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform)

6:40pm – Christmas With the Kranks (2004, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) (Freeform)

8:30pm – Disney’s Prep and Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice (2011) (ABC)

8:50pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform) Wednesday, Dec. 20 7:30am – The Mistle-Tones (2012, Tori Spelling) (Freeform)

12:30pm – Eloise at Christmastime (2003) (Freeform)

2:30pm – The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

3:30pm – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

4:35pm – Christmas With the Kranks (2004, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) (Freeform)

6:40pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

8:50pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform) Thursday, Dec. 21 7:00am – Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer (2000) (Freeform)

8:00am – Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey (1977, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

8:30am – Jack Frost (1979, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

9:30am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

10:35am – Eloise at Christmastime (2003) (Freeform)

12:35pm – Holiday in Handcuffs (2007, Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez) (Freeform)

2:35pm – Christmas With the Kranks (2004, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) (Freeform)

4:35pm – Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn) (Freeform)

6:40pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform)

8:50pm – The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (Freeform)

10:55pm – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform) Friday, Dec. 22 7:00am – Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer (2000) (Freeform)

8:00am – Christmas With the Kranks (2004, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) (Freeform)

11:05am – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

1:15pm – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

2:20pm – The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

3:20pm – Arthur Christmas (2011) (Freeform)

5:25pm – The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (Freeform)

7:30pm – The Santa Clause (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

8:00pm – I Love Lucy Christmas Special: In Color (CBS)

8:00pm – Christmas in Connecticut (1945, Barbara Stanwyck) (TCM)

9:00pm – The Dick Van Dyke Show Christmas Special: In Color (CBS)

9:40pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

11:50pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform) Saturday, Dec. 23 7:00am – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform) 9:10am – Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn) (Freeform)

11:15am – The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) (Freeform)

12:50pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform)

3:00pm – The Santa Clause (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

5:05pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

7:10pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

8:00pm – Christmas Getaway (Hallmark Channel)

9:20pm – Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)

12:00am – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009, Jim Carrey) (Freeform) Sunday, Dec. 24 Christmas Eve 11:05am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

12:10pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)

2:15pm – The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (Freeform)

2:15pm – Holiday Affair (1949, Robert Mitchum, Janet Leigh) (TCM)

4:00pm – Christmas in Connecticut (1945, Barbara Stanwyck) (TCM)

4:25pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

6:35pm – Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000, Jim Carrey) (Freeform)

8:00pm – It’s A Wonderful Life (1946, Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed) (NBC)

8:00pm – A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

9:15pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform)

10:00pm – A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

11:25pm – The Santa Clause (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform) Monday, Dec. 25 Christmas Day *ALL DAY Marathon: A Christmas Story (1983) marathon (TBS)

7:00am – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (1976, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

7:30am – Disney’s Prep and Landing (2009) (Freeform)

8:00am – Disney’s Prep and Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (2011) (Freeform)

8:30am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

9:00am – Babes in Toyland (1934) (TCM)

10:00am – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration (ABC)

10:30am – Scrooge (1935, Seymour Hicks) (TCM)

11:00am – The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) (Freeform)

12:35pm – The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (Freeform)

2:35pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

4:45pm – The Santa Clause (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

6:00pm – A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS)

6:00pm – The Shop Around the Corner (1940, James Stewart) (TCM)

6:45pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform)

8:00 p.m. – When Calls the Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree (Hallmark Channel) 8:50pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

While you're here - did you know NFS members get 1000's of discounts to stores, restaurants, hotels, rental cars, amusementparks and more? And the cool thing is that you can join for free! Click Here Learn More