2017 Holiday TV Guide: Cartoons, Movies, TV Shows & More

If you want to know when Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas is on, need a list of Thanksgiving football games or want a rundown of Hallmarks never-ending Christmas specials then you’ve come to the right place!
Below is my 2017 Holiday TV guide featuring all (and I mean all) of the cartoons, TV shows and movies set to air from Thanksgiving through Christmas.
It includes dates, times, and channels, and to make navigating easy I even highlighted all the classics, like the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting and Rudolph.
Thursday, Nov. 23 Thanksgiving Day
*All day marathon: Planes, Trains, & Automobiles marathon (Starz Encore Classic)
*1-6 p.m – Friends marathon (TBS)
7:00am – Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Freeform)
9:00am – The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS (CBS)
9:00am – Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
11:30am – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)
12:30pm – NFL Football: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (FOX)
4:30pm – NFL Football: Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys (CBS)
5:00pm – A Family Thanksgiving (2010, Daphne Zuniga) (Hallmark Movies)
6:28pm – Jingle All the Way (1996, Arnold Schwarzenegger) (Starz Comedy)
6:40pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform)
7:00pm – Christmas in the Air (2017, Catherine Bell) (Hallmark Movies)
8:00pm – The Mistletoe Inn (2017) (Hallmark)
8:00pm – Christmas With the Kranks (2004, Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) (Lifetime)
8:20pm – NFL Football: New York Giants at Washington Redskins (NBC)
8:30pm – Top 10 Thanksgiving Day Moments (NFL Network)
8:50pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)
9:00pm – Hearts of Christmas (2016) (Hallmark Movies)
11:00pm – Operation Christmas (2016) (Hallmark Movies)
12:00am – Arthur Christmas (2011) (Freeform)
Saturday, Nov. 25
Sunday, Nov. 26