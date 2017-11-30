2017 Holiday Shipping Deadlines For UPS, FedeX & Major Retailers

Christmas will be here before you know it, so if you plan on sending out Christmas cards or have packages to order/ mail and don’t want to spend a fortune on last-minute shipping then check out my list of 2017 delivery deadlines.

Below you’ll find dates and prices for all the major shipping companies (USPS, UPS, and Fedex) as well as major retailers, including Amazon, Toys R’ US, Apple, and others to help make sure everything arrives on time!

Prices and dates are for within the U.S.; links to international delivery deadlines are also available below.

Oh, and remember that Friday, December 15, is Free Shipping Day, with guaranteed Christmas delivery for most of these retailers.

So save this list to your bookmarks and happy shopping!

UPS Christmas Shipping Deadlines

• Dec 18 – Deadline for UPS 3 Day Select shipments (delivery on Dec 22).

• Dec 20 – Deadline for UPS 2nd Day Air shipments (delivery on Dec 22).

• Dec 22 – Deadline for UPS Next Day Air shipments. (delivery on Dec 23). Please note that for packages to qualify they must be processed and labeled for Saturday delivery, which is not available in all ZIP codes.

• Dec 24 & 25 – No pickup or delivery service. UPS Express Critical services available.

International customers or for more details click here.

USPS Christmas Shipping Deadlines

• Dec 15 – Deadline for Standard Parcel Post (Mail) shipments. Last day for Christmas cards!!!!!

• Dec 20 – Deadline for First Class Mail and Priority Mail shipments.

• Dec 23 – Deadline for Priority Express Mail shipments.

Track holiday packages here.

FedEx Christmas Shipping Deadlines

• Dec 11 – Deadline for FedEx SmartPost shipments.

• Dec 15 – Deadline for FedEx Ground shipments.

• Dec 18 – Deadline for FedEx Home Delivery shipments.

• Dec 19 – Deadline for FedEx Express Saver shipments.

• Dec 20 – Deadline for FedEx 2-Day and 2-Day A.M. shipments.

• Dec 21 – Deadline for FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight, First Overnight shipments.

• Dec 25 – Deadline for all FedEx SameDay shipments.

For international customers and more information check FedEx last days to ship.

Amazon Christmas Shipping Deadlines

• Dec 15 – Standard shipping option.

• Dec 18 – Express shipping option.

• Dec 21 – Fastest shipping option

Walmart Christmas Shipping Deadlines

• Dec 15 – Guaranteed Christmas Eve delivery with Standard shipping option.

• Dec 18 – 3-Day shipping option.

• Dec 20 – 2-Day shipping option.

Target Christmas Shipping Deadlines

• Dec 15 – Standard shipping option.

• Dec 18 – Premium shipping option.

• Dec 21 – Express shipping option.

Best Buy Christmas Shipping Deadlines

• Dec 13 – Standard shipping

• Dec 20 – Two-day shipping

• Dec 21 – Express shipping.

• Dec 24 – Store Pickup

• Dec 25 – E-Gift Cards purchased at bestbuy.com

Macy’s Christmas Shipping Deadlines

• Dec 19 (5 pm) – Standard 2-day shipping.

• Dec 20 (5 pm) – Express shipping.

ToysRUs Christmas Shipping Deadlines

• Dec 15 (3 pm EST) – Standard shipping option.

• Dec 19 (3 pm EST) – Expedited shipping option.

• Dec 20 (12 pm EST) – Express shipping option.

• Dec 24 – Free in-store pickup is available (ready in under an hour).

Kohls Christmas Shipping Deadlines

Kohls’ 1-day shipping is the only option this year; They no longer guarantee any other orders so check the estimated shipping time before check out.

• Dec 21 (order by 1pm CST) – 1-day shipping option.

Newegg Christmas Shipping Deadlines

• Dec 14 – Super Eggsaver shipping.

• Dec 16 – Large items.

• Dec 20 – Business 3-day shipping.

• Dec 21 – Business 2-day shipping.

• Dec 22 – Business 1-day shipping.

Apple Christmas Shipping Deadlines

• Dec 20 (5 pm local time) – Free Standard two-day shipping.

• Dec 23 – Two-hour delivery (select locations).

• Dec 24 – In-store pickup (usually within an hour).

Dell Christmas Shipping Deadlines

• Dec 15 (3 pm EST) – Standard shipping.

• Dec 20 (3 pm EST) – Expedited shipping.

• Dec 21 (3 pm EST) – Express shipping.

