2017 Extended Holiday Store Hours: Target, Walgreens & More

Christmas is just days away and for those who still need to shop, or who may find themselves stuck looking for a last-minute gift on Christmas Eve, we have a list of extended holiday store hours.

Many retail stores, pharmacies, and grocery stores will be open late all week, including Sunday, which is Christmas Eve.

Below, we have a list of what stores will be open and what hours they have; these stores are closed Christmas Day, so be sure to get there in time!

Oh, and if you need to know what’s on sale at these stores, click here for a list of deals

Retail Stores

• Target: Target will be open all week, with stores closing at 10 or 11 p.m. depending on location; they will be open on Christmas Eve until 10 p.m.

• Walmart: Walmart is open 24 hours all week in some locations and midnight in others; on Christmas Eve they will be open until 6 p.m.

• Kmart: Kmart is staying open extra late for you on Christmas Eve until 10 pm.

• Kohl’s: All Kohl’s stores are open 24 hours starting Thursday, December 21st and will remain open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

• JCPenney: JCPenney will be open all week until midnight and from 7 am to 6 pm on Christmas Eve.

• Macy’s: Macy’s stores in select locations will stay open until 2 a.m. all week and will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Stores open until 2 a.m. include:

Macy’s Kings Plaza, Brooklyn, NY

Macy’s at Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream, NY

Macy’s Menlo Park Mall, Menlo Park, New Jersey

Macy’s at Newport Centre, Jersey City, New Jersey

Macy’s Palisades, West Nyack, NY

Macy’s Downey Stonewood Center, Downey, CA

Macy’s Glendale Galleria, Glendale, CA

Macy’s Northridge Fashion Center, Northridge, CA

Macy’s South Shore Plaza, Braintree, MA

• Toys R Us: Toys R’ Us locations will be open all week until 10 p.m. or later, with some locations open as late as 2 a.m. They will be open Christmas Eve until 9 p.m.

• Best Buy: Best Buy will be open until 11 p.m, all week and until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Pharmacies

• Walgreens: Most Walgreens are open and operating under their normal hours on Christmas Eve, including the 24-hour locations.

• CVS: CVS will be open 24 hours on Christmas Eve

• Rite Aid: Rite Aid will be open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Grocery Stores

• Publix: You can shop at Publix from 8 am to 7 pm on Christmas Eve.

• Whole Foods: Whole Foods will be open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

• Trader Joe’s: All Trader Joe’s stores are open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Are you excited about the extended holiday store hours?

