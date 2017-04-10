2017 Easter Deals: Save on Baskets, Chocolate, & More From Target, Macy’s & Walmart

Do you still need to make Easter baskets for your kids? Need something nice to wear to church on Easter Sunday?

If so, there’s still time to shop and save, thanks to all the great 2017 Easter deals from Target, Macy’s & Walmart.

From baskets and toys to clothing and jewelry, you’ll find everything you need, in-stores and online.

To make it easy for you, we have sale details for each store, along with a list of their best deals and links to their websites.

Happy Shopping!

Now through Sunday, April 9, you can save online and in-stores on baskets, toys, and more. Here’s a look at their featured sales items:

·Toys: Buy 2, get 1 free on Crayola, toys, and games (you can mix and match); save up to 20% off Lego; spend $50, save $10 or spend $100, save $25 of Star Wars toys; save up to 20% off on Moana and Beauty and the Beast; save 15% on specialty toys (Magna Tiles, Melissa & Doug & more).

·Easter Baskets, Kits & Stuffers: spend $25, get a $5 gift card; PAAS Easter Classic decorating kit: $1.50; Trolls Easter Egg decorating kit:$3; 9″ Bamboo Herringbone Easter baskets (in-store ONLY): $1.50; assorted felt baskets: $3; assorted wooden and woven Easter baskets: $6-$12; Paw Patrol basket: $6; assorted grass from Spritz: 0.50-$4.99; assorted 8-count plastic Easter eggs from Spritz: $5-$6 (including glitter, multi-color, and others).

·Chocolate & Candy: Buy 3, get 1 free on Easter Bunnies when you order online and choose order pick-up; 4-count Peeps: $1; Reese’s Easter Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Bunny (5-ounces): $3.99; Dove Easter Dark Chocolate Bunny (4,5-ounce): $3.99; Lindt Easter Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate (3.5-ounce): $3.99, and many more.

·Clothing & Shoes: BOGO, Buy 1, get 1 50% off on shoes for the family; 30% off women’s dresses; 20% off shorts for the family; and more.

Now through Sunday, April 9, you can save online and in-stores on clothing, jewelry and more. Here are their featured deals:

·Use the code LOOK and take an extra 25% off regular, sale, and clearance clothing and accessories; also, take an extra 15% off other select departments.

·Clothing: select women’s dresses for under $100; get 25% off women’s contemporary and designer brands; 40-60% off select kids’ styles; 25-50% off select men’s casual shirts and shorts.

·Shoes & Accessories: 25-40% off handbags (select designer brands includes); 25% off when you buy 1 pair, 40% off when you buy 3 or more pairs of shoes and 30% off when you buy 2 or more pairs (men, women, and kids) with code Great.

·Jewelry: Diamond sale, take an extra 25% off all diamond jewelry (total saving of 50-65% off) with code Jewel.

From now until Sunday, April 9, you can save on all your Easter essentials, in-stores and online. Here are Walmart’s featured sales items:

·Baskets& Kits: select plastic buckets: 0.98; Easter grass: 0.38; select character Easter buckets: $4.98; PAAS Easter egg coloring kit: $1.48; pre-filled Easter baskets: $10; and more.

·Toys & Stuffers: select character basket stuffers (Star Wars, Trolls & more): $2.98; $3.98 each: Play Day toss & catch games, sidewalk chalk, bubble sticks, select character bubbles or light up bubble blaster; select children’s books: $6.98; ONLY @ Walmart Lego Star Wars: Luke’s Landspeeder: $19.37; Hot Wheels Fats & Furious diecast assortment: 0.97, and more.

·Chocolate & Candy: Russel Stover caramel bunny (3-ounces): $1.98; M&M’s solid milk chocolate bunny, with minis (5-ounce): $3; Brach’s classic jelly beans: $1; Peeps marshmallow bunnies (3.375-ounces, 12-count): $1.12; and more.

What do you think of these 2017 Easter deals?

