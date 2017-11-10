2017 Black Friday Ads/Store Hours: Target, Macy’s, Walmart & More

Black Friday is a little over 2 weeks away but the ads are here now, so if you plan to snatch that 60″ TV for $200 or want to get the lowest price on the Apple watch without elbowing your way through the crowds then you need to read up!

Walmart

Store Hours: Once again, Black Friday sales start 6 p.m. EST on Thanksgiving Day (November 23) in-stores and 12:01 am EST on Thanksgiving through Walmart.com. Many items are available only while supplies last so check the ad.

Download the Walmart app and on November 14 you’ll get early access to some deals along with a map showing where the hottest items are located.

See their full ad right here

Deals: There will be tons of deals, but here are their top offers:

• Sharp 55″ 4K Smart TV:$298.

• Nintendo Switch Console with neon blue and red joy-con: $299.

• PlayStation 4 Gran Turismo Sports VR bundle: $299 (save $100).

• Google Home Mini: $29 (save $20).

• Call of Duty Combo pack: $59 and COD WWII: $43; other select video games $19-$29.

•Barbie or Monster High Dolls: $4.94, Marvel Titan Series 4-pack: $20, CD Comics Bat Cave:$50, Disney Cars 3 mega garage: $25, and more.

• $0 money down if you qualify and a $300 Walmart gift card on select iPhone and Samsung phones purchased using AT&T Next or Verizon Device payments; phone activations start at 8 p.m. EST and you should call at 6 to schedule an appointment.

Target

Store Hours: Sale starts 6 p.m. EST on Thanksgiving Day in-store and 12:00 am on Thanksgiving for online deals. The store will close at midnight on Thanksgiving and re-open at 6 a.m. EST on Black Friday.

Doorbusters are available in-store only!

Black Friday presale and doorbusters available on Cartwheel and online starting November 23.

Plus, RedCardholderss get early access on Wednesday, November 22nd to many of these deals.

You can download the Cartwheel app for Android or iOS here and see their full ad here.

Deals:

• iPad Pro® (10.5-inch): $529.99 (save $120).

• Apple Watch Series 1: $179.99 (save $70).

• Xbox One S 500GB: $189.99, plus get a $25 gift card

• 40% off select multipack action figures.

• 50% off select board games and toys from this page.

• Spend $50 or more on Black Friday in-store purchases and get a coupon for 20% off future purchases (can be used from Nov. 28 through Dec. 10.

Thanksgiving Doorbusters:

• Sony PlayStation 4 1TB console: $199.99

• Samsung 49″ 4K Motion Rate 120 Smart UHD TV: $429

• GoPro HERO5 Black: $349.99 (save $50)

• Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet 7″ 16GB: $69.99

• Beats Studio2 Wireless headphones: $159.99 (save $220)

• $10 Kitchen gadgets and more.

Best Buy

Store Hours: Sales star 5 p.m. EST on Thanksgiving Day in-store and 12:00 am EST on Thanksgiving for online sales.

They will also have doorbusters at 8 am EST on Black Friday.

See their Black Friday preview here.

Deals:

• Sharp 50″ LED Samrt 4K TV: $179.99.

• Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $29.99.

• Amazon Echo (2nd generation): $79.99 (save $20).

• Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $24.99 (save $15).

• Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio2 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones: $159.99 (save $220).

• 128 GB iPad mini 4: $274.99 (save $125).

• Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB Madden NFL 18 Bundle with free wireless controller: $249.99; Xbox One S 500GB Console: $189.99.

• Sony PlayStation 4 1 TB Console: $199.99 (save $100)

• KitchenAid Professional 500 Series Stand Mixer: $199.99 (save $300).

Macys

Store Hours: Sales start Thanksgiving day at 5 p.m. EST; the store will close at 2 a.m. EST and then re-open at 6 a.m. EST on Black Friday.

Customers can get an in-store preview on Wednesday, November 22 from 3-10 p.m. EST.

They will have deals and doorbusters; doorbusters are while supplies last and some may be available online.

Deals:

• 65% off holiday ornaments and decorations

• $29.99 sheet sets

• 50-60%off designer collections for men and women.

• Select junior’s jeans: $19.99.

• 60% off infants and kids clothing.

Doorbusters:

• 60% off family pajamas.

• $70 off the Apple Watch 1 series.

• 40% off women’s boots and shoes.

• 60% off men’s jackets; women’s down jackets: $69.99.

• KitchenAid KSM150PS Artisan 5 Qt. mixer:b$279.99.

