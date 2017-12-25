2017 After Christmas Sales Start Now From Target, Walmart & More

Whether you have gift cards you want to spend or feel like stocking up on ornaments for next year, now is the time to do it as just about every store has an after Christmas sale going on.

With sales of 50% or more on toys, trees, ornaments, electronics and more, retailers are offering deep discounts all week long starting the day after Christmas; and some stores, like Macy’s, are offering these deals online starting Christmas Day.

Below, you’ll find sale info on Target, Macy’s, JC Penney, Walmart, and others!

Their sale runs in-stores Tuesday, December 26- Monday, January 1 and online starting Christmas Day.

Their featured sales items include:

•Storage sale: get Sterilite containers for $4, $5, or $7; Room Essentials 11″ Y-weave baskets: $11; Threshold 13″ fabric cubes: $8 and more

•Samsung Smart UHD TV: $899.99 (save $400)

•20% off C9 Champion gear; 10% off Apple watch bands; Vizio 28″ soundbar: $99 (save ($30); and more

•Buy 1, Get 1 50% off all bras, bralettes, and nursing camis

Their featured sales items include:

•Tuesday- Thursday ONLY: 50-75% off boots for her; 60% off FAO Schwartz; 40% off select handbags; 60% off sportswear for him; 50% off women’s packable down jackets; men’s overcoats: $89.99 and more

• Up to 80% off Holiday Lane items, with ornaments starting at 0.96 cents

•40-50% off cookware; 50% + an extra 20% off fine china; 40% + an extra 20% off kitchen gadgets, cutlery and more

•50% off bedding and white sale- save on sheets, comforters and more

•Underwear sale: Buy 1, Get 1 free on women’s shapewear; Buy 1, Get 1 50% off on men’s Jockey underwear; Buy 1, Get 1 50% off men’s Calvin Klein underwear; 25% off Calvin Klein bras; 25% off Nike socks for him and more

•Activewear sale: Buy 1, Get 1 50% off on men’s Levi’s; 25% off Nike wear for the family; 25% off select Adidas for him and her; 40% off women’s Calvin Klein performance wear and more

Their featured sales items include:

•Spend $25 get $10 off or get an extra 20% off when you use your JC Penney card

•Red Zone sale: 50% off all clearance items

•25% off Converse shoes for the family; women’s boots: $49.99; 30% off men’s casual shoes; $54.99 for men’s and women’s Adidas sneakers and more

•25% off Nike for the family; Levi’s jeans for the family: men’s for $39.99, women’s for $36.99 and boy’s for $24.99; 40% off Liz Claiborne for women; women’s A.N.A sweaters and sweatshirts: $15, and more

•Buy 1, Get 1 free in men’s dress shirts, belts, socks and underwear; Buy 1, Get 1 free on bras from Vanity Fair, Warner, Bali and Ambrielle; Buy 1, Get 1 free on women’s socks

•Royal Velvet down comforters: 50% off, + an extra 20% off if you use your JC Penney card; JCPenney Home quick-dri towels: $5.59; up to 50% off heated blankets; up to 50% off select pillows and more

Their featured sales items include:

•KitchenAid Classic 4.5 quart mixer: $199 (save $160); Rachel Ray 15-piece hard enamel cook set: $99 (save $30); Keurig® K50 coffee maker: $75.99; Crock-Pot 8-in-1 6 quart slow cooker: $69.99 (save $10) and more

•Vizio 32″ HD LED TV: $148 (rollback); Apple iPad 2 (refurbished): $149.99 (save $150);

•Nerf N-Strike Elite: $22.99 (save $7); PJ Masks headquarters playset: $53.97 (save $15); Hot Wheels Ballistik racer vehicle: $69.97 (save $30); Paw Patrol 3-pack: $12.97-$23.94 (rollback) and more

•Xbox One S ulimate Halo bundle: $199 (save 80); Nintendo Galaxy-style 3DS XL gaming system: $179 (save $20); Star Wars Battlefront II game for Xbox One: $39.88 (save $20) and more

