2015 NFL Playoffs: Ravens Vs. Patriots: Game Time/ Live Streaming & Predictions

The AFC divisional round of the 2015 NFL playoffs kicks off on Saturday, January 10 with an intense battle between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots live from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Here is everything you need to know about the game, including game time, live streaming, channel info and predictions:

Game Time: 4:35 P.M. (EST) on NBC. The popular duo of Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth will be calling the plays for this game.

Free live streaming is available through several outlets:

Fans can stream for free on their PC’s using NBCsports.com or on their mobile devices and tablets using the NBCsports app for Windows, Android and iPhone.

These service is free but you will need to log-in with a participating cable provider to access it.

Fans can also live stream using NFL mobile on their PC’s or devices, but *NFL mobile is not free and requires a sign-up fee. *

Verizon customers with the More Everything Plan have access to the NFL mobile app for free and can stream live by downloading it to their device (you can click on the link to download).

New England (12-4) is virtually unbeatable at home in the playoffs- except when they play The Ravens (11-6), who have become their biggest playoff rivals.

The Patriots are 1-2 against Baltimore during their last 3 home meetings, which gives an already confident Ravens team an added boost.

The Ravens are one of the best road teams in the post season and were impressive in their win last week over The Steelers, so they have momentum on their side as well.

New England, meanwhile had a great season, going 10-2 after a 2-2 start, but they haven’t won a championship in over a decade and will need to dig deep to get back their former glory.

Baltimore is big on their running game thanks to emerging star Justin Forsett while the Pats are more passing focused and still have a formidable defense, so this promises to be a tight game.

Baltimore pulls off another upset and wins this one: 24-21.

