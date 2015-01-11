2015 Golden Globe Awards : Nominees And Winners!

The 2015 Golden Globe Awards with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler has ended and News For Shoppers has the nominees and winners.

Birdman heads the film category with 7 nominations, while the mini-series Fargo leads the television category with 5 nominations.

Nominees and winners :

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture : Robert Duvall (The Judge), Ethan Hawke (Boyhood), Edward Norton (Birdman), Mark Ruffalo (Foxcatcher), and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash).

Winner: J.K. Simmons

Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries, or TV movie :Uzo Aduba ( Orange Is the New Black), Kathy Bates (American Horror Story: Freak Show), Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey), Allison Janney (Mom) and Michelle Monaghan (True Detective)

Winner: Joanne Froggatt

Best TV Miniseries or Movie : Fargo, The Missing, True Detective, The Normal Heart and Olive Kitteridge.

Winner:Fargo

Best Actor – TV Miniseries or Movie: Martin Freeman (Fargo), Woody Harrelson (True Detective), Matthew McConaughey (True Detective), Mark Ruffalo ( The Normal Heart), Billy Bob Thornton (Fargo).

Winner : Billy Bob Thornton -Fargo

Best Actress – TV Comedy: Lena Dunham (Girls), Edie Falco ( Nurse Jackie), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Julia Louis Dreyfus (Veep) and Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black).

Winner: Gina Rodriguez

Best TV Comedy : Girls, Jane the Virgin, Orange Is the New Black, Silicon Valley and Transparent

Winner : Transparent

Best Original Score – Motion Picture :Alexandre Desplat (The Imitation Game), Johann Johannsson (The Theory of Everything), Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Gone Girl) Antonio Sanchez ( Birdman) and Hans Zimmer (Interstellar)

Winner: Johann Johannsson (The Theory of Everything)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture: Big Eyes – Big Eyes (Lana Del Ray), Glory – Selma (John Legend, Common), Mercy Is – Noah (Patti Smith, Lenny Kaye), Opportunity – Annie (Greg Kurstin, Sia Furler, Will Gluck), Yellow Flicker Beat – Hunger Games, Mockingjay Part 1 (Lorde)

Winner: Glory – Selma (John Legend, Common)

Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries, or TV movie :Matt Bomer ( The Normal Heart), Alan Cumming (The Good Wife), Colin Hanks ( Fargo), Bill Murray (Olive Kitteridge) and Jon Voight ( Ray Donovan).

Winner: Matt Bonner

Best Actress in a Motion Picture- Comedy or Musical : Amy Adams (Big Eyes), Emily Blunt (Into the Woods), Helen Mirren (The Hundred Foot Journey), Julianne Moore ( Maps to the Stars) and Quvenzhané Wallis ( Annie).

Winner : Amy Adams (Big Eyes)

Best Animated Feature: Big Hero 6, The Book of Life, Boxtrolls, How to Train Your Dragon 2

and The Lego Movie.

Winner: How to Train a Dragon 2

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture : Patricia Arquette (Boyhood) Jessica Chastain (A Most Violent Year), Keira Knightley (The Imitation Game), Emma Stone (Birdman) and Meryl Streep (Into the Woods).

Winner: Patricia Arquette (Boyhood)

Best Screenplay :Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Armando Bo ( Birdman), Richard Linklater ( Boyhood) and Graham Moore (The Imitation Game).

Winner: (Birdman) Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Armando Bo

Best Actor – TV Comedy : Don Cheadle (House of Lies), Ricky Gervais (Derek), Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent), Louis C.K. ( Louie), and William H. Macy (Shameless).

Winner: Jeffery Tambor (Transparent)

Best Foreign Film : Force Majeure (Turist) -Sweden, Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem Gett, – Israel, Ida – Poland/Denmark, Leviathan- Russia, Tangerines (Mandariinid)-Estonia



Winner: Leviathan- Russia



Best Actress – TV Miniseries or Movie : Maggie Gyllenhaal ( The Honorable Woman), Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Freak Show), Frances McDormand (Olive Kitteridge), Frances O’Connor (The Missing) and Alison Tolman ( Fargo).

Winner: Maggie Gyllenhaal ( The Honorable Woman)

Best TV Drama : The Affair, Downtown Abbey, Game of Thrones, The Good Wife and House of Cards.

Winner: The Affair

Best Actor – TV Drama : Clive Owen (The Knick), Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Kevin Spacey (House of Cards), James Spader (The Blacklist) and Dominic West (The Affair).

Winner: Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Best Director :Wes Anderson (Grand Budapest Hotel), David Fincher ( Gone Girl), Ava DuVernay (Selma), Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu ( Birdman) and Richard Linklater( Boyhood)

Winner: Richard Linklater( Boyhood)

Best Actress – TV Drama : Claire Danes (Homeland), Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife), Ruth Wilson (The Affair) and Robin Wright (House of Cards).

Winner: Ruth Wilson (The Affair)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture- Comedy or Musical: Ralph Fiennes (Grand Budapest Hotel), Michael Keaton (Birdman), Bill Murray (St. Vincent), Joaquin Phoenix ( Inherent Vice) and Christoph Waltz (Big Eyes).

Winner: Michael Keaton

Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical: Birdman, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Into the Woods, Pride and St. Vincent.

Winner: The Grand Budapest Hotel

Best Actress in a Motion Picture- Drama: Jennifer Aniston ( Cake), Felicity Jones ( The Theory of Everything), Julianne Moore (Still Alice), Rosamund Pike ( Gone Girl) and Reese Witherspoon (Wild).

Winner: Julianne Moore (Still Alice)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Steve Carell (Foxcatcher), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game), Jake Gyllenhaal ( Nightcrawler), David Oyelowo (Selma), Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything)

Winner: Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything)

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Boyhood, Foxcatcher, The Imitation Game, Selma, The Theory of Everything.

Winner: Boyhood





So the curtain has closed on the 72nd Golden Globe Awards.

Did your favorite shows/actress/actors win? Any surprise wins for you?

Leave a comment below