OSU VS Oregon Tonight: Kickoff Time, Channel, Live Streaming, Predictions

The 2015 College Football National Championship game between Oregon and Ohio State takes place tonight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it’s expected to be one of the most watched events of the season.

News For Shoppers has everything you need to know about where and when to watch, including kick-off time, TV schedule, live streaming and predictions.

Game Time: 8:30 P.M.(EST) on ESPN. Chris Fowler will be leading the broadcast,, with Kirk Herbstriet providing analysis and Heather Cox and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines.

The service is free, but you need to log in using a valid, participating cable provider to get full access.

Live streaming is available for free through WATCHESPN on your PC, mobile devices, tablets, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

In addition to broadcasting the actual game ESPN is having a “Megacast” giving fans comprehensive alternative coverage of everything on and off the field

They will be using over 59 cameras, 100 on-the-field mics and the full ESPN broadcasting team and channels to make this possible. This coverage will air simultaneously to the game and includes:

–Film Room (ESPN 2): Provides a play-by-play game breakdown as it happens with Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen, Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi and Nebraska coah Pat Riley.

–Off The Ball (ESPNNews):Jason Sehorn, Amani Toomer, Kevin Carter, Matt Millen, Matt Stinchcomb and Bob Wischsen provide analysis of whats going on away from the action, like coaching decisions.

–ESPN Voices (ESPNU): A panel of analysts from other sports provide coverage and include: Michael Wilbon, Jay Bilas, Aaron Boone, Julie Foudy, Barry Melrose, Mark Schelelrth.

–Taco Bell Student Section (ESPN3/WATCHESPN): Provides coverage of fans from both teams.

–Spider Cam (ESPN3/WATCHESPN): Overhead coverage of the game.

This game features 2 of the best teams in college football as Oregon(13-1) was ranked second and Ohio State (13-1) was ranked fourth.

Both teams are explosive on both sides of the field, so this should be an intriguing game that see-saws most of the time.

If Oregon wins it will all but cement the Pac-12’s reputation as the best in college football while an Ohio State win will help erase some of the tarnish done to the Big 10’s reputation.

Oregon is being called the favorite bythe odds-makers, but Ohio State has an incredible 8-0 lifetime record against them in the championship game, so it’s a toss-up.

Ohio remains undefeated: 45-40.

Who do you think will win this game? Are you excited about all the alternative coverage? Share your thoughts and predictions with us below.