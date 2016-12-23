What to Watch Christmas 2016: Holiday Movies, NBA Games, Parades & More

Does watching Charlie Brown make you feel merry?

Do you like nestling around the TV with your family to watch the best NBA teams go head to head?

Whatever you like, chances are it’s playing this holiday weekend, and we can tell you when and were to catch whatever you want to see.

From epic sports battles to holiday movies, cartoons, and parades, there is something for everyone to watch.

Below, you’ll find our Christmas Eve/Christmas Day schedule featuring specials, marathons and sporting events; all times are Eastern.

Friday, December 23

D. Suess How The Grinch Stole Christmas 8 p.m., CBS

Ok, this is the eve of Christmas Eve, but it’s The Grinch, so we had to include it. This is the final airing of this classic cartoon for 2016.

It is followed by How Murray Saved Christmas at 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24)

The Polar Express: 3:30 p.m., Freeform

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York: 5:30 p.m., AMC

Its not Christmas without Kevin and those bumbling burglars.

A Christmas Story: 8 p.m., TNT/TBS

Once again, they will run a marathon of this classic movie, starting at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and running through Christmas Day.

It’s A Wonderful Life: 8 p.m., NBC and Christmas morning at 6 a.m. on USA

Miracle on 34th Street: 8:55 p.m., Starz Encore Family

National Lampoons Christmas Vacation: 9:45 p.m., Freeform and again at 7:45 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Scrooged: 11:55 p.m. on Freeform and again on Christmas night at 9:55 p.m.

Christmas, Sunday, December 25

NBA Games:

• Celtics at Knicks: 12 p.m. MSG, ESPN

• Warriors at Cavaliers: 2:30 p.m., ABC

• Bulls at Spurs: 5 p.m., ABC

• Timberwolves at Thunder: 8 p.m., ESPN

• Clippers at Lakers: 10:30 p.m., ESPN TWSN

NFL Games:

• Broncos at Cheifs: 8:30 p.m., NBC

Movies/ TV Shows:

I Love Lucy Christmas: 8 p.m., CBS

This holiday-themed episode is full of typical Lucy hi-jinks and a great way to introduce little ones to this classic show.

Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio: 9 p.m., BBC America.

The doctor is in, this time fighting aliens in NYC for this Christmas special.

CMA Country Christmas: 9 p.m., ABC

In addition, there are hundreds of other holiday shows to watch all day Christmas Eve and Christmas day on the Hallmark channel and Freeform.

What do you plan to watch for the holidays?

Let us know below and be sure to follow all my latest TV and streaming reports on Twitter.