Walking Dead S7 Mid-Season Spoilers -Lucille’s Next Victim Is…..

The Walking Dead’s season 7 mid-season finale is here, and it look like it’s going to end just the way it started: with someone (maybe more than one) getting cozy with Lucille.

*Warning: Do Not Read, Spoilers Inside: If you are not caught up on the current season, or don’t want to know what might happen, stop reading now*

Negan may seem a bit softer after last week’s weird bonding with Carl (Chandler Riggs) and playtime with Judith, but c’mon, this is Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan)!

This is Walking Dead! Any light, sweet moment is almost always followed by death and destruction, and this episode is no different.

Seems Negan swinging that bat while Carl sang him a lullaby (there’s a sentence I never thought I would write) was a warm up for another gruesome death, and according to reports the victim is none other than grumpy, Rick-hating Spencer (Austin Nichols).

Personally, this news is like getting an early Christmas gift for me.

Spencer has always been a bit annoying, and a lot selfish, hoarding food and booze.

I had hoped after Deana’s brave death, and what seemed to be a budding romance with Rosita (Christian Serratos), he might change, that there might be more to him.

But no, as Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) pointed out last week, and as we will see by his actions in this episode, he truly is a sh*tty person, so excuse me while I do a happy dance.

Gutless Spencer approaches Negan about eliminating Rick (such nerve!), which leads to Negan spilling his guts all over the floor, courtesy of Lucille.

As comic book fans know, this is another great scene leaping off the pages and onto the screen.

And while many fans besides myself will love this scene and cheer this death, there is another one that they won’t like so much: Olivia (Ann Mahoney).

Yes, it appears Negan’s latest crush bites the bullet, literally, thanks to the most annoying character next to Spencer: Rosita.

Word is Rosita uses her one bullet to try and shoot Negan, but misses and hits Lucille.

As a result, Negan tells Arat (Elizabeth Ludlow), one of his soldiers, to shoot someone, and Olivia gets it, albeit accidentally. She is not the intended target.

I will be sad to see her go. Yes, I’m relieved we are not losing another member of team family, and Olivia may be a minor player, but like Negan, I noticed her and I liked her.

She was sweet, but as she proved with that slap last week, she was no push over.

She brought an air of levity and a feeling of home to the screen, and her presence will be missed.

Now, for some good news.

Along with all that death, it appears fans will get some things to smile about.

It seems Daryl will escape the Savior compound and make his way to Maggie and the Hilltop for a sweet, and long overdue reunion.

Maggie will make it clear she does not blame Daryl, easing a bit of his guilt.

Fans will also see Rick (Andrew Lincoln), find his way to Hilltop and find his will to fight after reconnecting with Daryl and Maggie.

Plus, we will get to see more of Carol, who has been painfully underused thus far this season.

I mean, neither she, nor Mogan (another casualty of this season’s episode planning) even know Abe (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn(Steven Yeun) are dead.

Hopefully, the second half of season 7 will show them a lot more!

What do you think of season 7 so far? What do you want to see happen in the second half?

The mid-season finale airs tonight at 9 P.M. EST on AMC and will run 90 minutes.