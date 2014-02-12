Valentine’s Day Roses & Flowers: Best Deals Start At $19.99 Or Less

Looking for deals on flowers for Valentine’s Day? It’s not too late to score some discounts. We’ve rounded up some of the best prices on a dozen roses and other bouquets offered both online and in stores.

A number of retailers that don’t ordinarily carry fresh flowers will be doing so for Valentine’s Day—all for $19.99 or less. Among them are Rite Aid, Target, CVS, and Walgreens.

Rite Aid is offering a dozen red roses for $19.99, as well as other Valentine’s flower bouquets ranging in price from $9.99 to $14.99, beginning February 12.

Target’s weekly flyer is advertising a dozen fresh roses for $17.99 starting Wednesday, February 12. The company didn’t respond to a request for additional information, so it’s not certain whether that price is region-specific or available nationwide.

CVS stores will be offering a variety of plants, flowers, and arrangements starting at $1.99 for plants, $2.99 for cut flowers, and bouquets for up to $15.99. Selections will vary by store with roses and other seasonal flowers available through Valentine’s Day.

Walgreens is also advertising a dozen roses for $19.99 in its flyer. The ad states the roses are “florist quality with filler” and that selections will vary by store. Since the company didn’t respond to a request for additional information, it’s uncertain when the roses will be available. Judging by competitors though, a good bet is Wednesday, February 12.

For those that prefer to shop online, there are plenty of choices. Even though Valentine’s Day is only two days away, shoppers still have some options for getting a discount while still having their flowers delivered on time.

Teleflora.com is running a special for 25% off sitewide with the code EMCS25. Valentine bouquets start as low as $29.99. Balloons, stuffed animals, and chocolates can be added to orders. Delivery on Valentine’s Day adds close to $20. Orders for same-day delivery must be placed by 3pm in the recipient’s time zone.

1800flowers.com has a number of specials, including 25% off select Valentine’s bouquets with the coupon code EARLYVDAY25, which is good by phone too. The offer is good through today. Shoppers can save 20% off $50+ Valentine’s Day flowers & gifts, good by phone too, with the code FFTYVDAY that ends 2-13-14.

Also at 1800flowers.com, AARP members can save 20% off their orders by entering the promo code AARP8 at checkout along with their AARP membership number.

FromYouFlowers.com is giving 20% off gifts with coupon code 16L. Shoppers who use Google to find the site will receive an offer at the top of the homepage for 20% off a purchase. The same discount can be used for phone orders by referencing discount 1127.

ProFlowers.com has a deal for 25% off their All in One Valentine’s Day Special until February 13 with the code DEAL25.

FTD.com is offering 25% off certain Valentine’s Day collections with the promo code FTD25TODAYONLY.

Have you spotted any good deals on flowers for Valentine’s Day? Share them with us in the comments below!