Target Is Going Mad For Plaid This Fall With Designer Adam Lippes

Target has announced its designer collaboration for Fall 2015 with a special twist this year.

The retailer is expanding beyond the usual clothing line and this year’s collaboration with American sportswear designer Adam Lippes will cloak items across the store in plaid.

Target is calling the fall collaboration an “epic. plaid. takeover.”

Aiming to surprise shoppers, Target says guests can expect to find plaid peeking out at them in unexpected places. Everything from Coke bottles to paper towels will be adorned with plaid patterns at Target come autumn.

“Tartan touches” will be on “everything from home goods and must-have fashion for the entire family to plaid Coke bottles, shampoo bottles, ChapStick tubes, dog leashes, Band-Aids, paper towels…the list goes on to include more than 360 items you’ll definitely want to “check” out,” according to Target.

The Adam Lippes line for Target will feature more than 50 items and launch on September 27, 2015 at all Target stores and online at target.com.

In addition to the apparel collection, Lippes is also designing accessories, pet goods and home furnishings for Target—all inspired by buffalo plaid.

In regards to the collaboration, Lippes said, “As a designer, I’ve always admired Target’s ability to make beautiful products available to everyone.”

“I was thrilled when they approached me with the challenge of creating an entire collection around buffalo plaid. It’s also been exciting to design for categories that are entirely new for me.”

Target’s plaid takeover is set to begin in August and will continue through October.

“What I love about this concept is that guests will find the expected, like fashion and home items, done in a way that we think will wow them, alongside the unexpected, like paper towels, Coke bottles and a Fitbit, that will surprise them in a way that only Target can,” said Kathee Tesija, executive vice president and chief merchandising and supply chain officer, Target.

“My hope is that our guests have as much fun shopping these products as we’ve had developing the concept. There’s also an element of surprise that I think guests will experience as they travel from aisle to aisle. I can’t wait to be in the store with them to see how they react to those fun touches, like plaid diapers or mouthwash.”

Target’s plaid items and Adam Lippes for Target goods will retail for prices ranging from $1.99 to $179.99. Availability of items will vary in stores and online.

For more information about Adam Lippes for Target, launching September 27, and Target’s plaid takeover for fall 2015, stay tuned to News for Shoppers or visit target.com.