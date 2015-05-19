Taken 3, Hot Tub Time Machine 2 & Cake – Now At Redbox

This week’s Redbox releases include Taken 3, Hot Tub Time Machine 2, Cake, Cymbeline and The Marine 4: Moving Target.

First up this week, Liam Neeson reprises his role as former government covert operative Bryan Mills in the action thriller Taken 3.

The film serves as the third and final installment in the Taken trilogy, and sequel to the 2008 film Taken and the 2012 film Taken 2.

When Bryan’s ex-wife is killed and he is framed for her murder, he must go on the run and use his special skills in order to track down the real killers and get justice.

Forest Whitaker, Maggie Grace, Jon Gries, and Famke Janssen co-star in Taken 3.

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 is the sequel to the 2010 comedy Hot Tub Time Machine.

After Lou gets into trouble, Nick and Jacob use the hot tub time machine in an effort to get back to the past – only to accidentally land in the future and then have to alter the future in order to save the past.

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 stars Rob Corddry, Craig Robinson, Clark Duke, Adam Scott, and Chevy Chase.

Cake is the 2014 drama starring Jennifer Aniston as a woman who becomes enthralled by the suicide of another woman in her chronic pain support group.

Anna Kendrick, William H. Macy, Adriana Barraza, and Felicity Huffman co-star in Cake.

Next up is Cymbeline, the 2014 crime drama that tells the story of a drug kingpin who must resort to desperate measures after extortion and betrayal threaten his criminal empire.

The film is based on the William Shakespeare play of the same name.

Cymbeline stars Ethan Hawke, Ed Harris, Penn Badgley, Milla Jovovich, and Dakota Johnson.

Last but not least this week is the action flick The Marine 4: Moving Target, starring Mike Mizanin.

When Carter is assigned to protect an informer trying to expose a corrupt military defense contractor, the military hires a team of mercenaries to end both of their lives.

Summer Rae, Melissa Roxburgh, Paul McGillion, and Matthew MacCaull co-star in The Marine 4: Moving Target stars.

Additional Redbox releases this week include Curse Of The Witching Tree and My Dad’s A Soccer Mom.

For a complete list of new releases, visit www.redbox.com.

Redbox rents DVD’s for $1.20 and Blu-ray disks for $1.50, per day. Promo codes for discounts are often available online.

What will you be renting this week?

Tell us your comments below!