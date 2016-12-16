Super Saturday Sales & Store Hours 2016: Macy’s, Target & Walmart

Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas, is this weekend (December 17), giving shoppers an opportunity to get some great gifts at great prices.

Shoppers will find sales in almost every store, along with extended hours and free/expedited shipping in an effort to ensure they get what they need on time and budget.

If you’re planning to take advantage of these sales, either in-stores or online, then read on to find out what retailers are offering, including their featured sales items, store hours and shipping info where applicable.

Macy’s

Macy’s Super Saturday sale features a preview day Friday, December 18, both in-stores and online.

Extended tore hours are 7 A.M. – midnight EST, for both days.

Order by Wednesday, December 21, for guaranteed Christmas delivery with express shipping.

Their featured sales items, in-stores and online, include late-breaking specials and web-busters; here’s what’s featured:

•$10 off purchases of $25 or more and $20 off purchases of $50 or more; free shipping online with a purchase of $25 or more.

•Clothing:

-Men: 60%-80% off apparel: 60%-70% off outerwear, Champion hoodies:$19.99, 30% off men’s Adidas hoodies, Nike Club Fleece: $39.99-$49.99. 25% off Under Armour, men’s sweaters: $21.99-$59.99, 60%-70% off menswear and more.

-Women: 50%-60% off coats, 50% off all Style & Co. boots, buy 2 bras-get 2 free, 50% off all Alfano sleepwear, underwear: 5 for $30, and more.

-Kids: 60%-65% off kids’apparel, 65% off character sleepwear, 60% off boys tees and hoodies, tops or leggings: $7.99, Champion hoodies: $13.99 and more.

•Home: get an extra 40% off kitchen electrics, 30% off + $50 off Vitamix blenders, 30% + and extra 25% off Nespresso, Black & Decker steam iron: $9.99, $100-$150 off Dyson vacuums, 60% + an extra 10% off holiday lane and more.

Target:

Online, Target is offering free shipping on all orders and guarantees Christmas delivery if you order by Friday, December 23 using express shipping.

Their featured sales items, in-stores and online include:

•Toys & Video Gaming: Available in the Cartwheel app or by texting TOYS25 to TARGET (827438) Spend $50-save $10, spend $100-save $25, $50 off Playstation 4 slim and Xbox One S, 20% off select Lego’s (Classic Creative Supplement, Super Heroes Batman Gotham City Cycle Chase or NexoKnights Molters Lava Smasher), Disney Princess Royal Dreams Castle: $79.99 (save $20), HotWheel’s Ultimate Garage: $88.99 (save $11), and more.

•Clothing:

-Women: 40% off all sweaters, up to 50% off select sleepwear, BOGO (buy 1-get 1) 50% off all slippers, and more

-Men: 30% off all men’s Merona & Mossimo Supply Co. outerwear, Hanes sweatshirts: $5.99, Merona & Mossimo Supply Co. men’s long-sleeve henley or crewneck shirts: $12 and more.

-Kids: BOGO (buy 1-get 1) 50% off all apparel, Cat and Jack character apparel for boys and girls: $5-$10,

•Electronics: Apple Watch Series 2 starting at $369, iPod Touch starting at $199, Polaroid Pic-300 instant camera: $54.99 (save $20), Parrot Night drone: $74.99 (save $50) and more.

•Home: Nespresso Citiz Espresso Machine: $112.69-$187.99 (save up to $50), KitchenAid® Ultra Power Plus 4.5 Qt tilt-head stand mixer: $259.99 (save $70), Keurig K50 coffee maker: $79.99 (save $40) and more.

Walmart

Their featured sales items, in-stores and online, include rollbacks and other big savings; here is what they are offering:

•Toys & Video Gaming: Playstation 4 slim 500GB Uncharted bundle or Xbox One S 500GB: $249, Barbie Dreamhouse: $149 Rollbacks: Powerwheels Dune Racer extreme: $199 (save $50), Paw Patrol Zoomer Marshal: $59.99 (save $10), Star wars light sabers: $14.88, and more.

•Electronics & TV’s: Only @ Walmart: Phillips 50″ 4K Ultra HDTV: $398, Dell 15.6″ ultra HD touchscreen gaming laptop: $849 (save $450), Rollback: Samsung 11.6″ chromebook: $169, Fujifilm Instax Mini 75 instant camera: $49, Fitbit Charge 2: $149 and more.

•Home: KitchenAid® Classic 4.5 Qt stand mixer: $249, Keurig K50 coffee maker: $79.99, Shark Bagless Navigator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum: $74.08 (save $25) and more.

•Clothing: men’s Star Wars tees: $8.96, Rollback: full-zip character fleece hoodies: $14.62, select women’s Danskin leggings: $7, select girls puffer jackets: $8, women’s holiday slipper socks: 43 and more.

What do you think of these 2016 Christmas Super Saturday sales?

Tell us if you’ll be shopping, and be sure to follow all my latest consumer news reports on Twitter!