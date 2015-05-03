Star Wars Day @ Toys ‘R’ Us: Today Only – 2 Hour Sales Event

Star Wars Day is Monday, May 4th, and to celebrate Toys ‘R’ Us is having a 2-hour sales event at stores nationwide.

The event will take place today only (Sunday, May 3) from noon- 2 P.M. (EST) with some great discounts and exclusive offers.

Fans are encouraged to show up as their favorite Star Wars character to take pictures with Geoffrey.

The sale features a buy 1, get 1 40% off on all Star Wars games, books, collectibles and more in-stores and online. including candy (candy is in-store only).

Those who go to a local Toys ‘R’ Us will get to build and take home an exclusive LEGO Star Wars mini Wookie Gunship.

Fans can also enter for a chance to win a Star Wars Midnight Madness Shopping Spree .

Star Wars Day, also known as Luke Skywalker Day, is an annual event that takes place world-wide as a way for fans to celebrate all thing Star Wars and honor the films.

The first event took place in 2011 in Canada at the Toronto Underground Cinema.

