Proof Of Loss Deadline Extended For Hurricane Matthew Victims

The National Flood Insurance Program has once again extended the deadline for victims of Hurricane Matthew to provide their Proof of Loss statements to the agency.

The deadline has been extended by an additional 60 days. This is the second time the deadline has been extended.

David I. Maurstad Assistant Administrator for Federal Insurance Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration, issued a statement this afternoon that reads:

“The Standard Flood Insurance Policy (SFIP) requires a policyholder to send the insurer a complete, signed, and sworn proof of loss within sixty (60) days after the date of loss.1 In response to the significant, widespread flooding that occurred in portions of Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia from Hurricane Matthew, FEMA issued WYO Bulletin W-16088 (November 22, 2016).2 This limited waiver extended the proof of loss period an additional 60 days to support the needs of policyholders affected by Hurricane Matthew. This resulted in policyholders having a total of 120 days following the date of loss to provide the completed, signed, and sworn-to proof of loss to the insurer.

“To allow policyholders additional time to finalize their claims, I hereby issue an additional limited waiver of the 60-day proof of loss requirement by extending the period another 60 days. With this extension, a National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policyholder will have a total of 180 days following the date of loss to provide the completed, signed, and sworn-to proof of loss to the insurer. This waiver is issued pursuant to 44 CFR 61.13(d) and the SFIP.3 This waiver does not alter any other terms or conditions of the NFIP.

"This waiver is issued pursuant to 44 CFR 61.13(d) and the SFIP.3 This waiver does not alter any other terms or conditions of the NFIP.

This limited waiver applies to all NFIP claims associated with the following FICO numbers: 680 (Florida), 681 (North Carolina), 356 (Georgia), 357 (South Carolina), and 358 (Virginia), whether the NFIP issued the policy directly or through the Write Your Own (WYO) Program.

In order to expedite the recovery process, I urge all policyholders covered by this bulletin to submit a proof of loss as soon as possible. Policyholders should contact their insurer for assistance with filing a proof of loss.”