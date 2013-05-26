Indy 500 Streaming Live Online Today, Start Time, TV Channel, Radio Coverage

The 2013 Indy 500… “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing…” will be available streaming online just after noon Eastern Time today.

The race, which starts at 12:06pm ET, will be carried online at WatchESPN.com.

Views from 12 driver cams will be available through ESPN’s live streaming site, including that of the hometown hero that won pole position, Ed Carpenter.

WatchESPN, and their supported apps for Android, Apple and Xbox, are free to viewers who receive ESPN as a part of their regular TV subscription from one of the following providers: Bright House Networks, Bright House Networks (Xbox), Cablevision – Optimum, Cox, Midcontinent Communications, Comcast XFINITY, Time Warner Cable, Time Warner Cable (Xbox), or Verizon FIOS.

TV coverage of pre-race activities starts live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on ABC at 11am ET.

ABC switches to live race coverage at noon.

Indy 500 coverage will be available through the radio through the IMS Radio Network. A list of their affiliate stations is here.

On XM, the race will be on channel 145. Sirius carries it on 211.

This year’s race features 33 drivers, only 5 of which have won the race before. With a win today, either Hélio Castroneves or Dario Franchitti could tie the record of the most Indy 500 wins with 4, joining A. J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr., and Rick Mears at the top.

Will you be watching the Indy 500 on TV, streaming, or listening on the radio? Share your experience below!