How To Get A Free Papa John’s Pizza

From now through Christmas, Papa John’s is giving away a free, large, one topping, Papa John’s pizza with the purchase of a $25 or more gift card.

The gift cards can be used as a gift to a loved one or sent to yourself. In other words, you can pay $25 up front for future pizzas and get a free one for yourself right now.

The gift cards are delivered via email to the address you list as the recipient.

As the sender, you are emailed a link to the promo code for the free pizza.

The order form is here: https://papajohns.cashstar.com/gift-card/buy/

