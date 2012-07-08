Google Nexus 7 Launch Just Days Away?

Excitement is building as we near the launch of the Google Nexus 7.

Just when will that launch be? Rumors HAD been coalescing around July 19 as a possible date that the tablets might begin to ship – at least in the UK. The rumor, reported on many sites, appears to be based on a preorder form on the British retail site PC World.

But PCMag just spotted an earlier launch date here in the US. They point to Staples as the source, which states on their order form that the Nexus 7, if ordered before July 10th, may ship as early as July 12th.

“Product will ship between July 12th and July 17th. Expected delivery: 1 – 3 business days, arriving no earlier than July 13th 2012,” it says on the page.

Shoppers buying the Google Nexus 7 tablet through Staples will also receive a $25 credit to the Google Play store, and a copy of Transformers: Dark of the Moon. This is the same bonus that Google offers to shoppers buying the tablet through the Google Play store.

It appears that Staples is only offering the 16GB version though, for $249. They do not list the 8GB/$199 version on their site at publication time.

Google itself, through their Google Play store, still lists the shipping date as “2 – 3 weeks.” They have both the 8GB ($199) and the 16GB ($249) versions available. It seems unlikely that Staples would get a head start on shipping. But the hint that they might may send Nexus 7 shoppers their way, especially since they include the same bonuses.

Will you be pre-ordering the Nexus 7, and from who? Let us know in the comment section below.